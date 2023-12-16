Divine Gate Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

Divine Gate Season 1 concluded six years ago. Fans are still eagerly anticipating any information that could hint at a second season, even after all this time has passed. We regret to inform you that the likelihood of the Divine Gate’s second season being released is rather low. Why may it be happening? For a comprehensive look at Divine Gate season 2, be sure to read the whole article.

Divine Gate Season 2 Renewal Status

The majority of viewers were let down by the Divine Gate anime, in contrast to the original game. The lackluster script is mostly to blame for the series’ low ratings across all platforms.

In addition to the bombing at the box office, it was a critical bust. But to everyone’s surprise, the show’s popularity skyrocketed in the run-up to its 2016 Japanese airing. The plot of the anime, according to viewers, retained its attractiveness as it was based on the highly praised video game.

There was a sizable portion of the audience that found the pilot episode riveting. As of right now, there is a huge fanbase for the show that is eagerly anticipating Divine Gate Season 2. Unfortunately, not a single studio that worked on the anime, including Studio Pierrot, has said when it will be back. Furthermore, the likelihood of its reappearance is quite low.

Divine Gate Season 2 Release Date

At a screening at TOHO Cinemas Shinjuku on December 26, 2015, fans got a sneak peek of Divine Gate’s pilot episode. The anime series debuted on January 8, 2016, and ended on March 25, 2016, after 12 episodes. Many viewers who enjoyed the show during its first season are now asking if it will be renewed for a second season. When will Divine Gate Season 2 be available to watch?

So far, neither the author nor the studio has provided any details on Divine Gate Season 2. We still cannot determine whether the anime series has been renewed or canceled, and its present location is still unknown.

Divine Gate Story

The story goes like this: when a Divine Gate is opened, the realms of the living, the heavens, and the underworld all merge into one, bringing in a period of anarchy when desires and conflict clash. Restoring peace and order is contingent upon the establishment of the World Council and the legendary status of the Divine Gate.

There, the World Council gathers boys and girls who are deemed acceptable, and they all work toward the same objective: to go to the gate and realize their dreams. Anyone who approaches the gate can alter not just the past and future, but also the planet itself.

Divine Gate Cast

Akane Voiced by: Tetsuya Kakihara (Japanese); Joel McDonald (English)

Divine Gate Season 2 Plot

The Divine Gate mobile game served as inspiration for the anime’s fundamental storyline. Season 2 will not be able to adapt any material from the game now that it has been stopped. So, whoever company chooses to do the sequel—company Pierrot or anybody else—will need to come up with fresh material. The whole plot of the show may be altered by this. Depending on the world-building done in the first season, viewers may get to see a fresh cast of characters or a different idea.

Conclusion

No one from the show’s production crew, including Studio Pierrot, has publicly confirmed that there will be a second season. As a result, predicting a release date is now challenging. Nevertheless, it could be a long time until Divine Gate Season 2 appears, even if it is renewed this year. Production on the new series might be completed as early as the middle of 2024, giving audiences a little over a year to prepare.