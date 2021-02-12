Yuru Camp 2: First Blu-ray/DVD details revealed.

On the official site for the animated adaptation of the Yuru Camp (Laid-Back Camp) manga, the cover and contents of the first Blu-ray / DVD compilation package of the second season of this project were revealed.

The package is scheduled to launch in Japan on March 24 and will include episodes first through fourth of this second season. The Blu-ray version will be priced at 15,400 yen (about $148), while the DVD version will be priced at 13,200 yen (about $ 127).

Both versions will include additional benefits such as a preferred pass to purchase tickets to a future live event, an illustration booklet, and a designer dust jacket by the author.

The series has been broadcast in Japan since January 7 and also through distribution platforms globally, with thirteen confirmed episodes. Furthermore, Afro began publishing the manga in Houbunsha publisher’s Manga Time Kirara Forward magazine in July 2015.

Production team:

Yoshiaki Kyougoku (Yuru Camp) is directing the anime at C-Station Studios. Jin Tanaka (Cinderella Nine, Love Live! Nijigasaki High School Idol Club, The Misfit of Demon King Academy) is in charge of the series composition.

Mutsumi Sasaki (Memories Off, Dragonar Academy) is in charge of character design and animation direction. Akiyuki Tateyama (Island, Kemono Friends) is in order of the composition of the soundtrack.

Asaka performs the opening song titled “Seize the Day,” while Eri Sasaki performs the closing song titled “Haru no Tonari.”

Yuru Camp Synopsis:

While the perfect getaway for most girls her age might be an extravagant vacation with loved ones, Rin Shima’s ideal way is to camp alone at the base of Mount Fuji.

From pitching her tent to collecting firewood, she has always done everything herself and has no plans to leave her lonely little world.

However, what starts as one of Rin’s usual camping sessions ends somewhat as a surprise reunion for two when the lost Nadeshiko Kagamihara is forced to take refuge in her camp.

Originally intending to see the picturesque view of Mount Fuji for herself, Nadeshiko’s plans are interrupted when she ends up falling asleep in the middle of her destination. Alone and with no other option, she seeks the help of the only person close to her.

Despite their hasty introductions, the two girls enjoy the cold night together, eating ramen and chatting while the campfire keeps them warm.

And even after Nadeshiko's sister finally picked her up later that night, both girls silently pondered the possibility of going on another camping trip together.