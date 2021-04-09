Zombieland Saga Revenge strong part on Crunchyroll, MAP reveals the number of episodes

In the last few months, MAPPA has been making anime fans happy with major adaptations, and after the great success of The Attack of the Giants 4 e Jujutsu Kaisen It’s finally time to resurrect the idols in Zombieland Saga Revenge, the second season of the original horror comedy made with Avex Pictures and Cygames.

The MAPPA anime, back after a two-year wait, is fully available on Crunchyroll Italia and apparently will keep us company for twelve weeks, given that the second season will consist of only one cour. The confirmation comes directly from the official website of the anime, where preorders have recently been opened for the home video edition to be released on August 27th, two months after the broadcast of the twelfth and final episode.

For those unfamiliar with the series, remember that the first season was aired from October to December 2018, and net of some small pacing problem in the central part, it managed to meet the expectations of the fans. As we wrote in our Zombieland Saga review, the anime is not a masterpiece, but it is still an entertaining product thanks to a charismatic and fun cast and a working comedy part. Crunchyroll will be distributing the episodes weekly, every Thursday until June 24, 2021, the release date of the season finale.

And what do you think of it? Will you be following this sequel? Let us know your impressions in the comments! For more information on spring anime, however, you can take a look at the new Crunchyroll schedule.