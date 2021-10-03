First wedding photos of Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin with Her Beautiful Wedding Dress The first images of celebrities’ wedding circulate on social networks. It is held yesterday in South Carolina in an intimate ceremony; The model looked beautiful in her white dress.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin had already married last year. However, this Monday, On September 30, they swore eternal love in an intimate ceremony surrounded by their family and closest friends.

The couple organized a big party to celebrate. Now for everything big, despite the rumors that they would divorce. The event was held at the Somerset Chapel which is part of the exclusive Montage Palmetto Bluff resort in South Carolina.

https://www.instagram.com/p/B3EmCP7j9-H

The singer posted on his official Instagram account an image of a watch that he said he had bought himself as a “small wedding gift.” People magazine reported that more than 150 people witnessed the new “yes, I want” by the couple.

Among the guests were Kendall and Kylie Jenner, Camila Morrone and Joan Smalls, as well as Bieber’s representative Scooter Braun, and Jaden Smith.

The TMZ portal for its part said that the presence at this great party of musicians such as Travis Scott, Usher or Ed Sheeran was also expected.

As revealed by international media, the spouses enjoyed a magical atmosphere because the wedding site has arched windows that face east. So that the evening light is filtered in a “spectacular” way, while Pastor Judah Smith joined them.

Prior one hour to the ceremony, All kinds of cocktails were served.

After hearing the exchange of votes, the guests were able to cheers champagne to the health of the newlyweds. Then they go to the Willson Ballroom, 650 square meters. It was divided into four parts for greater privacy and the party to flow between each space.

She used a dazzling dress with bare shoulders and a voluminous veil. Then She made a change in the first picture when the singer came up with his wife. It can be seen that her hair was in a bun.

The dress is also changed, unlike what was seen when she left the church. There was one of the images that have a halter neckline.