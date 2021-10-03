Dwayne Johnson and Vin Diesel make peace on Instagram following the Fast & Furious 8 controversy

Dwayne Johnson and Vin Diesel make peace again on Instagram following the Fast & Furious 8 controversy
Is this truly the end of tensions between the two actors? Because it seems that their Happy faces are going to be seen in Fast & Furious 9.
The news is: Dwayne Johnson shares on Instagram the success of the spin-off of the Fast & Furious Hobbs & Shaw Saga with his cast partner in the franchise (not the spin-off) Vin Diesel. Thanks to him for incorporating the saga into the fifth installment.
The fans interpret the buried war as in the bitter controversy that he himself opened in social networks with another actor in the saga that everyone understood was Vin Diesel. But Now, It was explicitly said that If you are a fan of Dwayne Johnson, Vin Diesel and/or the Fast & Furious saga. You know that The Rock threw a few strokes to Vin Diesel through social networks and ended up recognized in an interview that they were addressed to him.
My FINAL WEEK of shooting #FastAndFurious. There's no greatness ever achieved alone.. it's always a team effort. We promised an epic prison break out for you guys and we delivered. HUGE THANK YOU to my ohana (family) stunt coordinator JJ Perry and his bad ass fearless stunt team – as well as my cousin and incredible stunt double @samoanstuntman. Thank you team for the willingness to "die hard" and drop your blood & sweat daily for our movie. #MyStuntBrothers #Loco4Life You guys reading this know how much I believe in the idea of TEAM EFFORT. That means respecting every person, their time and their value when they step on to my set or partner with our production company. And like with any team – that's a family – there's gonna be conflict. Family is gonna have differences of opinion and fundamental core beliefs. To me, conflict can be a good thing, when its followed by great resolution. I was raised on healthy conflict and welcome it. And like any family, we get better from it. At the end of the day me and #F8 co-stars all agree on the most important thing: Delivering an incredible movie to the world. #Fast8 #IcemanCometh #FamilyGrowth
So the problem, what is just a said problem, is Dwayne Johnson with Vin Diesel. Since the filming of Fast & Furious 8, The Rock (who plays Luke Hobbs) had been releasing veiled criticism of Diesel (which gets into the skin of Dominic Toretto).
Without saying directly to him, he was addressing Vin Diesel. But everyone in the world knew they were meant for him.
About The Controversy:
The controversy started when The Rock commented on his Instagram account that it was a pleasure to work with his filming partners. So he praised his work ethic, but that he could not say the same about all his male filming partners.
“My male companions are another story. Some show themselves to be true professionals, while others do not. With those who are not, not much can be done. They are only cowards.” Shortly after writing it, he deleted the post on Instagram.
Spreading love always….. without saying I've had too many moments to counts, too many heart too hearts, we've celebrated in too many countries, too many exchanges, too many play dates with our angels…… Our brotherhood and every moment has inspired me to be a better man and father…. So much strength to pull from….. I'm so fucking proud to call you my family and my brother…. even now I'm learning so much about sitting still and being centered in the mist of all of this unexpected energy……. I've always said that if ONLY people knew how hard you work to protect this franchise and characters, minds would be blown…… The fans around the world who continue to show UP for us are just all around amazing…… And if no one else will jump out there and stand up I will – You're my brother for life let's keep it positive and keep rockin this thing…… My proudest post…… #FastFamily #F8 #PaulWeStillMissYouEveryday
Was he referring to Vin Diesel? The truth is that the controversy, officially, has only taken place in the American media dedicated to heart and rumors. Vin Diesel, moreover, was never officially taken for granted.
From that point onwards, every time Johnson talks about the series. He throws flowers at all the actors, except Vin Diesel. He doesn’t share a single second with Vin on the screen (although a phone call) in Fast & Furious 8.
And the lace comes when Johnson acknowledges in a Rolling Stone interview that he and Vin Diesel have “different approaches in terms of collaboration and how they approach filming”. As well as “it took me a long time to understand, but [after speaking with Vin Diesel] I am grateful that I have been clear about each way we understand our work, whether we agree again, or not. “
And now comes to bury the ax of war. If you have reached the end of the video. you will have heard just like us, that Dwayne Johnson says: “We will see you soon, Toretto. All roads lead to the same place”. Of course, fans are already venturing into a reunion in Fast & Furious 9. That is Normal.