Dwayne Johnson and Vin Diesel make peace on Instagram following the Fast & Furious 8 controversy

Dwayne Johnson and Vin Diesel make peace again on Instagram following the Fast & Furious 8 controversy

Is this truly the end of tensions between the two actors? Because it seems that their Happy faces are going to be seen in Fast & Furious 9.

The news is: Dwayne Johnson shares on Instagram the success of the spin-off of the Fast & Furious Hobbs & Shaw Saga with his cast partner in the franchise (not the spin-off) Vin Diesel. Thanks to him for incorporating the saga into the fifth installment.

The fans interpret the buried war as in the bitter controversy that he himself opened in social networks with another actor in the saga that everyone understood was Vin Diesel. But Now, It was explicitly said that If you are a fan of Dwayne Johnson, Vin Diesel and/or the Fast & Furious saga. You know that The Rock threw a few strokes to Vin Diesel through social networks and ended up recognized in an interview that they were addressed to him.

So the problem, what is just a said problem, is Dwayne Johnson with Vin Diesel. Since the filming of Fast & Furious 8, The Rock (who plays Luke Hobbs) had been releasing veiled criticism of Diesel (which gets into the skin of Dominic Toretto).

Without saying directly to him, he was addressing Vin Diesel. But everyone in the world knew they were meant for him.

About The Controversy:

The controversy started when The Rock commented on his Instagram account that it was a pleasure to work with his filming partners. So he praised his work ethic, but that he could not say the same about all his male filming partners.

“My male companions are another story. Some show themselves to be true professionals, while others do not. With those who are not, not much can be done. They are only cowards.” Shortly after writing it, he deleted the post on Instagram.

Was he referring to Vin Diesel? The truth is that the controversy, officially, has only taken place in the American media dedicated to heart and rumors. Vin Diesel, moreover, was never officially taken for granted.

From that point onwards, every time Johnson talks about the series. He throws flowers at all the actors, except Vin Diesel. He doesn’t share a single second with Vin on the screen (although a phone call) in Fast & Furious 8.

And the lace comes when Johnson acknowledges in a Rolling Stone interview that he and Vin Diesel have “different approaches in terms of collaboration and how they approach filming”. As well as “it took me a long time to understand, but [after speaking with Vin Diesel] I am grateful that I have been clear about each way we understand our work, whether we agree again, or not. “

And now comes to bury the ax of war. If you have reached the end of the video. you will have heard just like us, that Dwayne Johnson says: “We will see you soon, Toretto. All roads lead to the same place”. Of course, fans are already venturing into a reunion in Fast & Furious 9. That is Normal.