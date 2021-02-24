Fire Force: Benimaru juggles the flames in this nearly $ 150 figure

Despite carelessly destroying buildings and constructions when facing a Infernal, Benimaru Shinmon is regarded as a hero by the citizens of Asakusa. Behind his casual and solitary character, in fact, hides a person proud of his city. We admire the Captain of the Seventh Brigade of the Fire Force!

The second season of the animated Fire Force has been over for some time now, but fans cannot forget about Benimaru Shinmon, Hybrid pyrokinete second and third generation. His particular and rare powers, in fact, allow him both to control the flames created by external sources and to light fires of his own will.

Since his debut, Benimaru has proven himself to be one of the most powerful protagonists of the work of Atsushi Okubo. In fact, alone he was able to defeat Shinra Kusakabe and the rest of the Eighth Brigade without much trouble.

To pay homage to the Captain of the Seventh Brigade of the Fire Force, the Kotobukiya studio has created a magnificent collectible statue for the ARTFX J line in which Benimaru “rides” the burning flames wielding his ceremonial staffs.

Despite a rather low cost, 146.90 euros, this piece has a good workmanship and details faithful to the character. Great care has been taken on the face, which expresses all the melancholy and coldness typical of the hybrid Pyrocineta, and on the eyes, which glow in the dark. What do you think of this statue, would you like to add it to your collection?

Fire Force and Soul Eater seem to be set in the same narrative universe. Shinra and the other Pyrokinetes of the Eighth Brigade were the protagonists of a curious collaboration between Fire Force and Burger King.