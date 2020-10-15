filming for season 3 kicks off in 2020

Interviewed by Variety to talk about The Mandalorian’s upcoming second season debut, creator and showrunner Jon Favreau provided an important update on the state of the work of the next episodes from the Disney + series.

Despite the limitations related to the health emergency, Favreau has in fact confirmed that he plans to begin filming for season 3 before the end of the year, once Pedro Pascal has finished his commitments with The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, a project that has already gone down in history as the film in which Nicolas Cage plays Nicolas Cage.

“We are working on the assumption that we will be able to move forward” hexplained the director of Iron Man, specifying that theinnovative technology of LED panels – the same that will be used for the filming of Thor: Love and Thunder – places the series a unique position within the sector. “We face small situations and often have masked characters on stage. And digital work makes things a lot better. So we’re probably well equipped to be flexible according to the protocols that are emerging for returning to work.”

Meanwhile, here you can find the complete calendar of The Mandalorian 2, whose debut on Disney + is expected for next October 30th.