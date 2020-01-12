FIFA 20, the TOTY is now complete: the 12th player is Cristiano Ronaldo!

Share it:

FIFA 20 players have decided: after EA Sports voted on January 6th, Cristiano Ronaldo has been chosen as the twelfth player in the FIFA 20 Ultimate Team Team of the Year!

The Portuguese champion beat the competition from Lewandowski, Ziyech, Sterling and Hazard, and thus received an exceptional card with overall 99, the same as Lionel Messi and Virgin Van Dijk (the latter was the first defender in FIFA history to receive a card of this value). With the election of Ronaldo as the twelfth man, the full rose has been made available in the packages, where it will remain for a limited period, i.e. until day 14 January! In summary, here is the FIFA 20 Ultimate Team TOTY in detail

Goalkeeper

GK: Alisson (97) – Liverpool

Defenders

Virgil van Dijk (99) – Liverpool

Trent Alexander-Arnold (95) – Liverpool

Andrew Robertson (94) – Liverpool

Matthijs de Ligt (96) – Piedmont Football

Midfielders

Kevin De Bruyne (98) – Manchester City

N’Golo Kanté (97) – Chelsea

Frenkie de Jong (94) – FC Barcelona

Forwards

Lionel Messi (99) – FC Barcelona

Kylian Mbappé (98) – Paris Saint-Germain

Sadio Mané (97) – Liverpool

Twelfth man

Cristiano Ronaldo (99) – Piedmont Football

We take this opportunity to remind you that the FIFA 20 Ultimate Team of the Week 17 is also available, in which four players from Serie A have found space: Ciro Immobile, Salvatore Sirigu, Domenico Criscito in Papu Gomez.