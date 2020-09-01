Felix Ever After, the new yound adult series coming to Amazon Prime Video: the details

Share it:

IS Deadline to reveal that the young adult novel Felix Ever After written by the talented Kacen Callander was optioned by Amazon Prime Video for a television transposition currently under development and co-produced by Amazon Studios and Field Trip Productions, the same ones behind Mozart in the Jungle.

The story of the novel follows the life of a transgender teenager struggling with her own identity and self-discovery as she falls in love for the first and magical time. The book was originally published by Harper Collins last May, receiving rave reviews from American critics, what about it he appreciated the delicacy and the harmony of themes directly addressed to Generation Z.

To be precise, the protagonist is Felix Love. He desperately wants to know what it’s like to be in love, which seems easy for everyone but him. What’s worse is that, despite being proud of his identity, Felix secretly fears too much social exclusion by being nero, queer e transgender. Everything changes when he begins to receive transphobic messages from some anonymous hater and unknowingly enter a scenario from catfish and love triangle.

Executive producers will be Will Graham ed Hailey Wierengo. There is no release date yet.