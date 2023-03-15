Fear the Walking Dead Season 8 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

The Walking Dead’s zombie franchise on TV is as hard to kill as the zombies themselves, and now the horror spin-off show is getting an eighth season.

This crazy to think how this iteration of a hit show has been trying to run for seven consecutive years!

Fear the Walking Dead started out as a prequel to a main storyline of The Walking Dead. After season 3, however, it began to run at the same time as the main storyline, and characters even moved between the two shows.

If you are still keeping up with all things The Walking Dead related, we have to say we commend your commitment to the cause; it can’t be easy to stick with the franchise after more than 12 years and various iterations and spin-offs.

The first spinoff of AMC’s wildly popular zombie series The Walking Dead is heading off into that big zombie apocalypse in the sky. Fear the Breaking Bad will end including its eighth season.

AMC made the announcement at the 2023 winter Television Critics Association amidst updates about the future of the franchise, including the highly anticipated The Walking Dead: Dead City with Lauren Cohan and Jeffrey Dean Morgan, The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon with Norman Reedus and the Rick and Michonne Grimes spinoff starring Andrew Lincoln and Danai Gurira.

Fear the Walking Dead has covered a lot of ground over the past seven seasons, kicking off in the early days of the zombie apocalypse in Los Angeles before moving to the US-Mexico border and eventually to Texas in season 4.

Since then, the show has stayed in the Southwest, but after nuclear bombs went off at the end of season 6, it’s time for a change.

Since “The Walking Dead” premiered on AMC in October 2010, the adaptation of Robert Kirkman’s seminal graphic novel series has spawned a multimedia empire that includes live-action spinoffs, video games, board games, and more.

In more recent years, however, “The Walking Dead” franchise has approached the end of an era. This month, the second season of “The Walking Dead: World Beyond” came to an end.

The original “Walking Dead” TV series debuted its final season in August 2021, and AMC plans to conclude the series in 2022 (via Deadline) (via Deadline).

While there are plans for three standalone Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) movies and a spinoff-TV series starring fan-favorites Daryl Dixon (Norman Reedus) and Carol Pelletier (Melissa McBride), the only show that’s still alive and kicking for the foreseeable future is “Fear the Walking Dead.”

Fear The Walking Dead Season 8 Release Date

AMC has announced that Fear the Walking Dead season 8 will debut on Sunday, May 14, 2023.

Fear The Walking Dead Season 8 Cast

Fear the Walking Dead original cast member Kim Dickens (Deadwood) returned to the series at the end of season 7 after her character appeared to die in season 4.

Dickens will be back for the final season along with Lennie James (Save Me), an original cast member on The Walking Dead who crossed over to the spinoff series in season 4.

Also continuing the journey in the final season are Colman Domingo (Euphoria), Danay Garcia (Avenge the Crows), Austin Amelio (Holler), Karen David (When Christmas Was Young), Christine Evangelista (The Arrangement), Jenna Elfman (Dharma & Greg) and Ruben Bladés (Hands of Stone) (Hands of Stone).

Fear The Walking Dead Season 8 Trailer

Fear The Walking Dead Season 8 Plot

“The eighth season of Fear starts after the end of Season 7, when Morgan (Lennie James) and Madison’s (Kim Dickens) plans to save Mo from PADRE did not go as planned.

PADRE is now in charge of Morgan, Madison, and the other people they brought to the island.

With our characters demoralised and dejected, the task of reigniting belief in a better world rests with the person Morgan and Madison set out to rescue in the first place — Morgan’s daughter, Mo.

Fear the Walking Dead stars James, Dickens, Colman Domingo, Danay Garcia, Austin Amelio, Christine Evangelista, Karen David, Jenna Elfman and Rubén Blades. It is executive produced by Gimple, Showrunners Andrew Chambliss and Ian Goldberg, Robert Kirkman, Gale Anne Hurd, Greg Nicotero, Michael Satrazemis and David Alpert and is produced by AMC Studios.”

The many different strands of The Walking Dead properties make it pretty confusing to ascertain where one series will end, and another will pick up.

The biggest aspect of the season 7 finale that will definitely play a huge part in season 8 though, is the return of Madison Clark.

The fan-favorite character was thought to be dead for a long time, but she came back in the last episode of the last season of Fear the Walking Dead and is very much alive. How she survived, and why she is aligned with the show’s villains, will be big questions to answer for season 8.

