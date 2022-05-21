Which Statement Best Explains The Relationship Between Diet And Osteoporosis?

Which does Statement Best explain The Relationship Between Diet And Osteoporosis?

A. Osteoporosis is caused by a lack of calcium in the blood, which is then deposited into bones.

B. High acidity in soft drinks causes osteoporotic changes to bones because these drinks dissolve calcium from them.

C. Breads and cereals are an essential part of a healthy diet because they supply vital minerals that promote bone health.

D. Drinking fluoridated water can prevent the development of osteoporosis by strengthening bones with fluoride ions.

The abbreviation “osteoporosis” should be enough for people to understand the nature of the condition… But if not, I’ll explain further.- Bones consist mainly of collagen or tough fibrous tissue, which forms flexible but strong scaffolding. Bone marrow, a fatty tissue found in the cavities of bones, produces red and white blood cells.

– Osteoporosis is a condition that affects bones due to loss of bone mass and density. It makes bones weak, increasing the risk of fractures (breaks). Risk factors for developing osteoporosis include being female, thin or small build, older age, early menopause, smoking, alcohol use, low levels of physical activity, and eating a diet low in calcium and vitamin D.

– A healthy diet is essential for maintaining strong bones and preventing osteoporosis. Eating foods that are high in calcium and vitamin D is critical. Dairy products such as milk, cheese, and yogurt are rich in calcium. Consuming too many of these foods may cause your body to absorb too much dietary phosphorus, which can result in kidney stones.

– Lean meat; fish such as sardines; poultry; tofu (soybean curd); nuts and seeds; legumes (beans, peas, and lentils); green leafy vegetables such as kale and broccoli; oranges and orange juice; whole grains such as coarse wheat bran and brown rice all contain vitamin D. As for minerals that promote bone health include: magnesium, zinc, copper, manganese.

– There is no fixed percentage or volume of these “key” minerals that need to be consumed daily for maintaining strong bones… But they should be part of a balanced diet. A lack of these minerals can lead to deficiencies that could impact bone health over time.

– So, to sum it up: eat foods that are high in calcium and vitamin D, and include plenty of minerals in your diet as well. Doing so will help promote strong bones and prevent osteoporosis.