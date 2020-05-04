Fantastic Beasts 3: Everything To Know About Cast, Release Date, and Latest Updates!!

Share it:

“Fantastic Beasts and Where To Find Them” is a British and American joint production fantasy movie. It is a prequel to the Harry Potter movie series which did release back in 2016. The response of the fans and viewers was considerable after watching the 2016 movie. That is the reason why directors and producers did decide to take this movie series to the next step.

After the release of the previous movie, fans were eagerly waiting for any news related to the next sequel of the movie series. All the fans and followers will be happy to know that “Fantastic Beasts 3” will be returning soon. It will be back with all the unique, mysterious, and magical creatures with an interesting story to entertain you. The beautiful magical world and many amazing creatures will be a thrilling experience to watch on screen.

When will it premiere?

It is joyful to know the official announcement of Warner Bros for the movie “Fantastic Beasts 3” to release on 12 November 2021. Although the filming and production of the movie are not up and running due to the Coronavirus outbreak. It is scheduled to release on the planned dates. We hope that there may not be any interruptions that will affect the release dates of the next part.

Toby Emerich, the chairman of Warner Bros Pictures states. “The new launch dates will provide sufficient time and space to allow their artistry and production team to provide the viewers with the best possible movie creation”. Although the movie shooting was set to start in March 2020, it is not possible due to the COVID-19 threat.

Fantastic Beasts 3: Cast and Creators

The amazing director of the movie “Fantastic Beasts 3” is David Yates while the producer, as well as the writer, is talented J.k.Rowling. The movie happens to be inspired by the 2001 Guide book of the same name. The talented and hard-working cast members will include Eddie Redmayne, Ezra Miller, Katherine Waterston, Johnny Depp, Dan Fogler, Carmen Ejogo, Jude Law, Samantha Morton, Jenn Murray, Zoe Kravitz, Jon Voight, and Gemma Chan. It is possible that there might be the appearance of some new actors in the next movie. But it is sure that “Fantastic Beasts 3” will be a treat of entertainment for all the fans and viewers.

