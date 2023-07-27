Falling Water Season 3 Release Date: Will There Be Another Season?

The USA Network’s newest drama series, Falling Water, is a mystical drama. The series’ pilot episode debuted on September 21, 2016, and it was commercial-free. On October 13, 2016, the series began airing for the first time. Henry Bromwell and Blake Masters conceived of it. In 1994, Bromwell contributed to the NBC police drama Homicide: Life on the Street as both a writer and a co-executive producer. Masters has developed both the NBC series Law & Order: Los Angeles and the Showtime series Brotherhood.

USA Network renewed the television series for another season with Rémi Aubuchon taking over as showrunner from Blake Masters despite the series’ lukewarm to negative reaction after the first season. Season 2 began airing in January 2018. Will there be a third season of Falling Water? Let’s take a quick look at the series’s specifics, and then we’ll dive into that question.

Falling Water Season 3 Renewal Status

The Falling Water TV show has been officially canceled by USA Network. The second and final season of Falling Water has been confirmed. Although the USA Network has not yet announced its plans for the upcoming season, anything is possible.

Falling Water Season 3 Release Date

The second season premiered in 2018, and it ended after 10 episodes. It first aired in the United States. The cancellation of Falling Water’s third season was confirmed by USA Network.

The series’ otherworldly thriller impressed audiences with its intrigue. Everyone else, however, knew that this would be the case. The majority of spectators and critics did not like the show, and as a result, both seasons were panned. As a result, the producers have chosen not to air Season 3 of Falling Water, and there will be no further seasons.

Falling Water Storyline

Three total strangers learn that they are all dreaming similar yet interconnected dreams. As they learn more about their bond, they come to understand that its significance extends far beyond their own destinies and that the fate of the world rests in their hands.

Falling Water Cast

David Ajala as Burton, head of The Firm’s in-house security

Lizzie Brocheré as Tess, a trendspotter

Will Yun Lee as Taka, an NYPD detective

Kai Lennox as Woody Hammond, private equity specialist at The Firm

Anna Wood as Olivia Watson aka The Woman in Red

Zak Orth as Bill Boerg, founder and CEO of Boerg Industries

Sepideh Moafi as Alexis Simms, Taka’s new partner in homicide

Jodi Long as Kumiko, Taka’s catatonic mother

Brittany Allen as Sabine, Tess’ older sister

Melanie Nicholls-King as Ann Marie Bowen, a woman Taka comes across who may be in a cult

Neal Huff as Nicholas Hull, the CEO of The Firm, the company Burton works for

Mary McCormack as Taylor Bennett, a mysterious but powerful woman who hires Woody

Hammond to manipulate other people’s dreams

Falling Water Season 2 Ending

The series finale of Falling Water, “The Art of the Deal,” was the series’ final episode. The episode opens with Tess (Brocheré) snooping on Dr. Ginsberg (the villain) in his dream as he reflects on his past relationship with Tess’s mother Charlotte and his inability to have a child with her. In the dream, Ginsberg looks back at Tess for a moment before they both awake.

At a later point in the episode, Woody and Alex arrange to meet with Burton (Ajala), Taka (Lee), and Burton’s colleague, Burton, in order to make an arrest of Ginsberg for human trafficking. Ginsberg is present during a conversation between Tess (who is remotely monitoring the raid) and her son, but he discloses his ability to knock people out and exert influence over them while they sleep just before he is arrested. He takes Woody, Taka, and Burton with him as he goes.

Tom Dolan (JR Bourne, The 100), aka Shadowman, is released on bail in the season 2 finale of Falling Water since police were unable to link him to the murder of Morrison. Katrina Boerg, Bill’s sister and “a powerful Dreamer,” vanished many years ago. She’s offering Dolan a position in a secret society. He declines at first but changes his mind after she betrays her current employer and kills Taylor Bennett.

In the second season finale of Falling Water, Tess dreams that she is on a plane with Ginsberg, where she destroys a version of Charlotte before promising to go after him and save her friends. Season 3 drama was set up in this episode, but alas, it will never be realized. In retrospect, the creators of “The Art of the Deal” should have gone with a less ambiguous ending for the sake of their audience’s satisfaction.

Falling Water Trailer

For those who enjoy supernatural dramas, the first two seasons are ideal viewing for a marathon session. If you’ve been waiting to catch up, now is your chance. See below for the season 2 finale teaser:

Where to watch Falling Water Season 3?

Season 3 of Falling Water has been canceled, as previously mentioned. No streaming service will carry it, but Amazon Prime members can view older seasons.

Falling Water Age Rating

The TV-14 rating for Falling Water indicates that the film contains content that many parents would deem inappropriate for their children under the age of 14. Parents are strongly advised to keep a closer eye on this program and not let children under 14 watch it alone. Extreme provocative conversation, strong coarse language, extreme sexual circumstances, or extreme violence may be present in this program.