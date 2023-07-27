El Juego De Las Laves Season 3: Release Date, Cast, And Everything We Know Far

El Juego de las Laves is a Mexican comedy series created by Marisa Quiroga that airs on Netflix. It premiered on Amazon Prime Video on August 16, 2019, and ran for a total of 10 episodes.

The show was picked up for a second and third season on January 29, 2021. On September 16, 2021, the second season of the show was made available on the streaming service. Rotten Tomatoes presently gives it a 67% approval rating after mostly positive reviews from critics. When will we be able to watch Season 3? What exactly happens? Who will be reprising their roles, if anyone? Read on for further information.

El Juego De Las Laves Season 3 Release Date

On the 16th of August, 2019, the first season of this comedy series was made available to the public. Season 2 premiered on September 2 on Amazon Prime Video, and it focuses on four couples in long-term relationships and the decisions they make, which gives the show a comedic vibe and makes it popular in many parts of the world.

Pattaya has officially ordered a third season of the show. The premiere date for Season 3 has not been set, but producers are already hard at work on renewing the show for a third season. The events and settings of Seasons 1 and 2 will be distinct from one another. The average score for the show is 9.

El Juego De Las Laves Storyline

Amazon Prime Video, Pantaya, and Corazón Films collaborated on the production of El Juego De Las Llaves, a Mexican comedic streaming TV show created by Marisa Quiroga.

It follows four lifelong friends as they experiment with swing dancing together. Long-term monogamy, self-discovery, and sexual desire are also explored throughout the series. The show has been picked up for two more seasons.

El Juego De Las Laves Cast

Maite Perroni as Adriana “Adri” Romero

Sebastián Zurita as Sergio Morales

Marimar Vega as Gabriela “Gaby” Albarrán

Humberto Busto as Óscar Romero

Horacio Pancheri as Valentín Lombardo.

Hugo Catalán as Leonardo “Leo” Cuevas

Ela Velden as Siena

Fabiola Campomanes as Bárbara Cuevas

Cristián de la Fuente as Guillermo

Alejandra Guzmán as Astrid

Laura León as Gloria

Mónica Maldonado as Mica romero

Helena Haro as Carmen

Manuel Vega as Daniel

Alejandra Toussaint as Aurelia

Anahí Allué as Amelia

Mariel Molino as Gala

Sergio Perezcuadra as Emiliano

Luca Valentini as Fidel

Mauro González as policeman

El Juego De Las Laves Season 2 Recap

After playing keys one last time, the group has learned the hard way that putting the keys in the peril jar is a bad idea. Everyone had run into problems. After relocating from Oscar’s home, Adrina landed in Mica and Gaby’s loving care. Valentin’s goal in life is to enjoy it to the fullest. Carmen is adopted by Barbara and Leo. The members’ lives have gone different paths, and everyone is doing their best to accept their new normal. Abriana felt that Siena was to fault for their predicament. Both Gaby and Oscar yearned for a reunion and renewal of their romance. Adriana’s friends Siena and Astrid joined her at the game.

After the dancing competition, Leo called himself a real dancer. Once again, Gaby and Mica enjoyed a well-organized game of keys. Amelia threw a party to find out Gaby’s gender. The celebration was wild and hilarious. To crush Mica’s heart, Adriana did everything in her power to get close to her. Barbara eventually gave up and said she would marry Leo. The wedding on the beach for Keo and Barbara was a success. And many questions remained unanswered.

El Juego De Las Laves Season 3 Plot

Many questions from Season 2 will hopefully be resolved in the future season. It’s possible that Leo’s life may brighten up after he and Barbara tie the knot.

In season 2, Gaby gave birth to a child, but no one knew who the father was. Oscar has been named as a possible father to the child. Perhaps the one true love Valentine has been looking for is right around the corner. If Seina was trying to break up with Adriana, she might have gone with her sister instead. We’ll see how Gloria’s life evolves now that she’s maybe tied the knot.

El Juego De Las Laves Season 3 Trailer

On July 20, 2019, the first season’s trailer was made available. On August 18, 2021, a trailer for season 2 of El Jeugo De Las Llaves was made available online. No season 3 teaser trailer has been released as of yet.

Where to watch El Juego De Las Laves?

It is available on Amazon Prime Video and the official Spanish streaming portal, PANTAYA.

El Juego De Las Laves Rating and Review

It was named 2019’s Best Series by GQ México. The average rating on IMDB was 6.5%. De la Fuente says he was interested in participating because he likes thought-provoking television.

He stated his opinion that TV should serve as a source of both educational and humorous programming. For him, it’s all about telling a good tale. He emphasized that his TV persona proves that pleasure is attainable even if you think it will be difficult to get by in life. For the forthcoming third season, we anticipate similar things.