Falcon & the Winter Soldier, Sebastian Stan sends birthday wishes to Anthony Mackie

While work has begun on Falcon and The Winter Soldier in Atlanta again and an attempt is being made to understand when the production can land in the Czech Republic for the final shoot, the highly anticipated Disney + celebrates one of its protagonists.

Yesterday was the birthday of Anthony Mackie, the beloved Sam Wilson of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and for the occasion, his co-star Sebastian Stan has decided to pay tribute to him with a very heartfelt post on social media.

Winter Soldier Bucky Barnes wrote in his Instagram stories: “Happy birthday in the light of my life. Not a day goes by that I’m not grateful for your warm smile. The way you calm my heart, your light giggle. The sparkle of your thoughtful brow. Your comforting hug has kidnapped me. He stole me. Completing me. You deserve it all. I love you. #LoveIsRare “.

This joking message accompanied by photo by Anthony Mackie hidden behind some strange geometric shapes has been around the web, arousing the hilarity of all fans of Falcon and The Winter Soldier. It is evident that there is a very particular chemistry between the two and that their relationship goes far beyond just collaboration on set.

Meanwhile, it has been officially confirmed that Falcon and The Winter Soldier will arrive on Disney + in 2021. To see our heroes at work, we will have to wait a long time.