Fairy Tail: how to change the costumes of the characters

The new JRPG of the guys from Gust, which arrived on the market on 30 July, brings with it many distinctive signs of this software house, including the possibility of change the costumes of the characters; read on to find out how.

Shortly after the start of the game, after the group has returned to Magnolia, you will see a short scene showing Lucy returning to her home: after this scene, you will unlock the possibility to access theLucy's apartment whenever you wish.

Once inside, proceed straight from the entrance until you reach a white cabinet with a mirror, above which a coat hanger icon will appear when you approach it. By interacting with it you will enter the personalization menu aesthetic of the character, within which you can check all the costumes you have unlocked and modify those worn by the protagonist.

At the beginning of the game, the availability of costumes and clothes other than the standard one is rather limited, since these they unlock by reaching specific moments in the main story: consequently, to change the dress worn by your protagonist you will have to play the main missions for at least a few hours. Alternatively, reach the level 4 with a certain character unlocks the ability to change the color of his standard costume.

All the aesthetic customizations of the characters, including new costumes and colors, remain always active, even when those specific characters are temporarily excluded from your party, thus allowing greater identification in the game world.

