Exception Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

The anime business in Japan is massive, and several TV series and films are released each year. No matter what nation you are from, it’s impossible to overlook anime, a decent tale, and awesome animations.

What more could one possibly want? Observing the fervor for anime, Netflix has entered the market, stocking it with fan favorites like Death Note and announcing the impending addition of yet another anime to the service. One notable exception is a forthcoming anime special on Netflix. It’s both a horror story and a science fiction story.

Exception Season 2

The animation is set to premiere on October 13; Academy Award-winning composer Ryuichi Sakamoto contributed to the series. Yuzo Sato helmed the production, with writing credit going to Hirotaka Adachi and character design credit going to Yoshitaka Amano. Season 2 of the show has a lot of fans anticipating its arrival. Here is the latest information on the premiere of Season 2 of Exception.

Exception Season 2 Renewal Status

The one exception to this rule is the one anime series on Netflix that has yet to be renewed for a second season. Since Netflix usually takes its time before deciding on initiatives like this, this is not unexpected. The exemption might be renewed for another season given the show’s production value and the buzz around the subject. It boasts a great voice cast, stunning animation, and a dedicated fanbase, all of which bode well for the show’s potential length, and therefore, the number of hours spent watching it.

The exception’s finish was also ambiguous. The story could surely be developed further. Netflix often renews anime programs, and with the market teeming with new series every month, it would be smart for them to hold on to this. While it is too early to make any firm predictions about the exception’s future, we remain hopeful. For the time being, let’s appreciate what’s in front of us.

Exception Season 2 Release Date

As I’ve noted previously, it hasn’t yet even been formally announced that Exception will be getting a Season 2. Therefore, predicting its platform release date is challenging. If a second season is in development, as Netflix has said it is, I expect it to air no later than a year after the announcement.

Exception Storyline

The plot is simple at first, but it becomes more complex as the episodes go on. The basic idea is that people have been exiled from Earth and are now settling on other planets. The planet X-10 has caught the eye of the reconnaissance team tasked to find a habitable world for terraforming.

The team, carbon replicas of their original selves printed in a biological 3D printer, emerge from “the womb” to finish the job. The misprinting and resulting deformity of one of them makes him or her an animalist and poses a danger to the whole operation. Will the group be able to defeat this abomination? Or will they all perish in the void of space?

Exception Season 2 Cast

Lewis Voiced by: Chikahiro Kobayashi (Japanese); Nolan North (English)

Voiced by: Chikahiro Kobayashi (Japanese); Nolan North (English) Nina Voiced by: Yūko Kaida (Japanese); Ali Hillis (English)

Voiced by: Yūko Kaida (Japanese); Ali Hillis (English) Mack Voiced by: Takahiro Sakurai (Japanese); Robbie Daymond (English)

Voiced by: Takahiro Sakurai (Japanese); Robbie Daymond (English) Oscar Voiced by: Takanori Hoshino (Japanese); Eugene Byrd (English)

Voiced by: Takanori Hoshino (Japanese); Eugene Byrd (English) Patty Voiced by: Atsumi Tanezaki (Japanese); Nadine Nicole (English)

Exception Season 2 Plot

Nothing concrete is known about the second season’s narrative at this early stage, although fans may make educated assumptions. In the event of a second season, there isn’t much to investigate until the tale drastically shifts gears. We watched the team complete their task to make world X-10 livable with their clones by the conclusion of the first season, and if a second season is approved by the studio, we may witness mankind settling onto this new world and confronting new problems in order to live.

Exception Season 2 Trailer

The trailer for Season 1 of Exception may be seen below; however, there is currently no video available for Season 2.

Where to watch Exception Season 2?

If there is a second season of Exception, it will also premiere on Netflix where the first season is now accessible.

Exception Season 1 Review

The unique and varied cast of individuals contributes to the story’s interesting idea. Lewis is our misprinted monster; Mack is our steely, warrior type; Oscar is our tank with massive muscles and a level mind; and Patty and Nina round out the group with an equal measure of charm and intellect.

Animation-wise, figures appear rather janky when moving, and honestly, there have been improved visuals in PS3 games, which is troubling, to say the least. If you can get over it, however, you’ll find a very good science fiction anime below. The plot develops naturally, there are satisfying turns, and the theories are intriguing.