Noblesse Season 2: Release Date, Cast, and Everything You Need to Know

Noblesse is an urban fantasy anime based on a famous South Korean manhwa series by Son Jeho and drawn by Lee Kwangsu. In this universe, humanity and supernatural beings live. The Noble is a race like this. The aristocratic class has always been humanity’s last line of defense. In response, they were worshiped by many different civilizations.

Cadis Etrama Di Raizel (also known as Rai) is the current champion and the main character of the anime. The Lord and the Noblesse are the two highest authorities in a nobility-based society. If the former signifies authority, the latter is the very incarnation of power.

Noblesse Season 2

After sleeping for 820 years, Rai finds a different world waiting for him. Now that his whole species is increasingly reliant on technology, his title no longer accurately describes him. He enrolls at Ye Ran High School, where the principal is his human butler, Frankenstein.

In the process of protecting the nobility and the common people from the challenges to their way of life, he meets new allies, renews old friendships, and fights evil. Many of you are probably wondering when the second season of the anime will premiere now that the first has concluded. What little we do know is outlined here.

Noblesse Season 2 Release Date

Season 2 has not yet been given a release date. The release date is usually announced months in advance. As a result, we anticipate the release of Noblesse Season 2 in the year 2022.

There’s no ironclad guarantee that a single, muddled season wasn’t always Crunchyroll’s strategy to woo Manhwa fans. Alternatively, they might be here to establish a foothold for Manhwa adaptations and capitalize on a hitherto untapped market for tales. In any case, if Noblesse 2 is ever revealed, we will update this page with the latest details.

Noblesse Storyline

Cadis Etrama Di Raizel (also known as Rai), a strong noble, has been dormant for 820 years, during which time he has missed out on all of humanity’s technological and scientific achievements. The webcomic begins with Rai adjusting to contemporary life as he awakens in a South Korean abandoned building.

He travels to a school, where he gets back together with his devoted servant, Frankenstein. Thanks to Frankenstein’s assistance, Rai is able to enroll in high school, where he meets and quickly becomes friends with other students, including Shinwoo, an athlete, Ikhan, a computer whiz, and Yuna, Shinwoo’s secret infatuation. In Noblesse, we accompany the trio as they risk their lives to unravel Rai’s mysterious background and take on a shadowy organization.

Noblesse Cast

Cadis Etrama Di Raizel (a.k.a. Rai) Voiced by: Shin YongWoo (Korean); Tarusuke Shingaki (Japanese); Ray Chase (English)

Frankenstein Voiced by: Kim SeungJun (Korean); Daisuke Hirakawa (Japanese); Sean Chiplock (English)

Han Shinwoo Voiced by: Ryota Iwasaki (Japanese); John Omohundro (English)

Woo Ikhan / Manabu Kase Voiced by: Yohei Hamada (Japanese); Landon McDonald (English)

Seo Yuna / Suh Yuna (ONA) / Emi Iwata Voiced by: Madoka Yonezawa (ONA) (Japanese)

Noblesse Season 2 Plot

In the season finale, Erga Kenesis Di Raskreia, the current Lord, is about to execute Gejutel until Rai arrives just in time to save him. Most aristocrats in Lukedonia now see Rai as a traitor, therefore his reappearance there has surprised several clan chiefs.

Three clan chiefs, Kei Ru, Rozaria Elenor, and Ludis Mergas, attempt to stop him from reaching the Lord when he announces that he would not allow Raskreia to murder Gejutel and Seira. But it won’t take much to beat them all. At first, not even Raskreia could keep up with Rai. The only way she can finally win this struggle is if she starts using her full talent.

The projection of the former ruler materializes as Rai fuses the two Ragnarok swords. He explains to his daughter Raskreia that he and the other clan chiefs decided to go into “eternal sleep” so that the next generation could take over. Gejutel offered to come along, but the former lord had him remain behind to keep an eye on Raskreia.

Raskreia reconciles with Rai after realizing she has been mistrusting the other supreme leader of the Nobles for too long. Eventually, Rai, Frankenstein, and the others make it back to Japan. As Rai and his pals enter the school, the episode comes to a close.

Season 2 of ‘Noblesse’ may include the first appearance of Dr. Crombel, a prominent Union scientist and a key opponent in the manhwa. The KSA agents Na Yonsu and An Sangeen might show up for the first time in the anime. Yonsu and Sangeen’s marriage increases the likelihood that they will side with Rai and his companions.

Noblesse Season 2 Trailer

The second season of Noblesse has not been promoted at all. The first season’s teaser has been taken down.

Where to watch Noblesse?

Season 1 of Noblesse can be seen in its entirety on Crunchyroll right now. You have to buy the membership to view all the episodes in the finest quality with no adverts.