Kono Oto Tomare Season 3: Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

The musical subgenre of anime appears to be universally beloved because of the profound emotional impact it has on viewers. It’s not uncommon for the manga to be superior to the anime version. In contrast, animation is frequently superior in the case of music anime series like “Kono Oto Tomare,” in which the OSTs provide a whole new depth to the plot.

If you like slice-of-life anime, you should look at “Kono Oto Tomare,” which is more of a hidden treasure you may not have known of. If you’ve been watching the whole time, keep reading to find out what happens in the third season.

Kono Oto Tomare Season 3 Release Date

The first season of ‘Kono Oto Tomare’ premiered on April 7, 2019, and ran for a total of 13 episodes until its conclusion on June 30, 2019. The second season premiered on October 6, 2019, and ran for 52 episodes till December 29, 2019.

Since its debut, more than 2.3 million copies of the manga have been sold throughout the globe over its 20 volumes. It’s clear that ‘Kono Oto Tomare’ has a sizable following, and that viewers are eagerly anticipating the third season. There has been no announcement of its release as of this writing.

Kono Oto Tomare Storyline

Tokise High School’s Koto Club in Kanagawa Prefecture is the protagonist of this narrative. Takezo Kurata, a sophomore, is the sole remaining Koto club member since that all the upperclassmen have graduated. Chika Kudo applies for membership while actively working to bring in new people to the club. Takezo is wary of Kudo because of his reputation as a criminal who ruined his grandfather’s koto store.

The situation shifts once he learns the truth. Satowa Hozuki, a prodigy on the Koto who has her own agenda, is also joining the team. Over time, more people will join the club, and they’ll all come for different reasons. But in the end, they’re all striving for the same thing: a spot in the Koto Nationals.

Kono Oto Tomare Cast

Chika Kudo Voiced by: Yuma Uchida (Japanese); Daman Mills (English)

Takezo Kurata Voiced by: Junya Enoki (anime) (Japanese); Alejandro Saab (English)

Satowa Hozuki Voiced by: Atsumi Tanezaki (Japanese); Amber Lee Connors (English)

Hiro Kurusu Voiced by: Sara Matsumoto (Japanese); Alexis Tipton (English)

Tetsuki Takaoka Voiced by: Yoshimasa Hosoya (Japanese); Robert McCollum (English)

Mio Kanzaki Voiced by: Shouta Aoi (Japanese); Christopher Wehkamp (English)

Saneyasu Adachi Voiced by: Haruki Ishiya (Japanese); Austin Tindle (English)

Michitaka Sakai Voiced by: Makoto Furukawa (Japanese); Anthony Bowling (English)

Kota Mizuhara Voiced by: Yūichi Iguchi (Japanese); Josh Grelle (English)

Suzuka Takinami Voiced by: Daisuke Namikawa (Japanese); Brandon Potter (English)

Gen Kudo Voiced by: Tetsuo Kanao (Japanese); Charlie Campbell (English)

Takeru Kurata Voiced by: Natsuki Hanae (Japanese); Ricco Fajardo (English)

Mashiro Voiced by: Ayaka Asai (Japanese); Felecia Angelle (English)

Isaki Kudo Voiced by: Nana Mizuki (Japanese); Lydia Mackay (English)

Shizune Nishina Voiced by: Masako Isobe (Japanese); Linda Leonard (English)

Kazusa Ōtori Voiced by: Ayane Sakura (Japanese); Meg McClain (English)

Fumi Hanamura Voiced by: Chika Anzai (Japanese); Dani Chambers (English)

Ōsuke Kiryū Voiced by: Junta Terashima (Japanese); Matt Shipman (English)

Kono Oto Tomare Season 2 Recap

Season 2 of Kono Oto Tomare began with the teams’ choice to attend the National Koto Tournament in Japan. They start getting ready for the preliminary exams, but their adviser, Suzuka Takinami, knows they have a lot of work to do. Akira Dojina’s grandmother volunteered him to teach at the club since he attended the Tsubaki Schools.

She is an excellent educator, and her lessons have helped many aspiring Koto musicians improve their foundational skills. However, she is keeping a terrible secret about how she really feels for Hozuki. The Koto club makes it to the next round at the conclusion of the season, and its members develop as a result of their own personal and professional successes. Moreover, the spark of youthful love adds to the enjoyment of watching anime.

Kono Oto Tomare Season 3 Plot

After the completion of season 2, Kono Oto Tomare Season 3 will commence with their triumphs in music as artists. They will retrace their steps from struggling artists to seasoned pros anywhere in the globe. The third season of Kono Oto Tomare is scheduled to pick up where the second left off.

It is unnecessary to come up with any other ideas for the season outside the musical contests. The reason for this is that music plays a vital role in Kono Oto Tomare, and a purely musical anime would have a hard time attracting viewers.

Furthermore, love relationships will be a prominent theme in Season 3. Music may be seen as a metaphor for love, and both seasons have several touching exchanges between Chika Kudou and Satowa Houzuki. In other words, the third season of Kono Oto Tomare will have even more passionate moments.

Kono Oto Tomare Season 3 Trailer

Given the uncertainty surrounding Kono Oto Tomare 3’s third season, it’s tough to comment on the trailer. We have to wait calmly for any news since the anime’s trailer won’t be released until the renewal is confirmed. In the meantime, you can check out the teaser trailers for both seasons of Kono Oto Tomare on YouTube.

Where to watch Kono Oto Tomare?

After learning all there is to understand about Kono Oto Tomare, you are surely excited to see it again. Netflix, Funimation, Hulu, Muse Asia, and Crunchyroll all carry Seasons 1 and 2, respectively.