everything we know about the Star Wars series about Obi-Wan!

One of the most anticipated shows in the coming months is undoubtedly the series Star Wars Kenobi, which will be distributed by the Disney + platform. Recently, Ewan McGregor talked about how the Obi-Wan Kenobi TV series will be linked to the first two Star Wars trilogies. But what do we know about the famous Jedi-centric show?

First, the start of production of the series (which currently has no official name) was announced in August 2019 during the biennial convention. Disney D23 Expo. The start of filming, as communicated by the same Ewan McGregor, will begin in March 2021. If production does not slow down, therefore, it is possible that the episodes of the first season could be released in late 2021 or early 2022. The first (and probably only) season will be composed of six episodes lasting about an hour.

As for the plot, the series will take place eight years after the film Revenge of the Sith, and eleven before A new hope, in a dark period for the order of Cavalieri Jedi. The series will also see the return of a fearsome threat like that of Darth Maul: The last time we saw him was in his brief appearance in the film Solo: A Star Wars Story, and considering that the Obi Wan series will be set in the same period, it seems reasonable to expect that the character will have a very important role, and who knows that the time has not come to show a live-action version of the beautiful duel between Obi-Wan Kenobi and Darth Maul we saw in Star Wars: Rebels.

At the moment, as regards the cast, only Ewan McGregor has been confirmed as part of the project, who will return to play the role of Obi-Wan. Some rumors would like to participate in the show as well Hayden Christiansen, and several theories would explain the possibility of Anakin Skywalker’s return in Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi.

For all the other updates, we refer you to the video that you find at the bottom of this news.

And you? Can’t wait to see the character-focused series of Obi-Wan Kenobi? Let us know in the comments space!