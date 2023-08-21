King Of Collectibles: The Golden Touch Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

The second season of the reality show King of Collectibles: The Golden Touch will air on Netflix.

Ken Goldin and his group will be featured in the program. They hunt out the most valuable collectibles and market them for astronomical prices.

As the next six-part series focuses on the multi-billion dollar company in which Ken and his crew acquire and sell artifacts, Goldin Auctions will take center stage. On April 28, 2023, the first season began airing.

Fans of King of Collectibles: The Golden Touch are anticipating the second season and are eager to learn more about it.

Here are all the specifics about King of Collectibles: The Golden Touch’s second season since we recognize your enthusiasm.

Comic book enthusiasts and collectors of all types may find much to fawn over in the new reality series King of Collectibles: The Golden Touch that Netflix aired back in April.

The employees of Goldin Auctions and Ken Goldin, the company’s creator, showcase their everyday activities in the series, which focus on the most valuable areas of the collectibles markets.

The series demonstrates the value of unusual collector goods, from Pokemon cards to game-used jerseys.

In a private conversation with ComicBook.com, Ken Goldin said that season 2 seemed quite possible and that additional comic book-related events will take place.

“You know, comic books are our second favorite genre, according to Goldin. You have sports collectibles, for which we are renowned.

Number two is a comic book. Therefore, I would conclude that there is a strong likelihood—more than 90%—that a second season will be produced.

Fans of “Pawn Stars” on Netflix has a brand-new program to look forward to later this month.

The trailer for Brent Montgomery’s six-part television series “King of Collectibles: The Golden Touch” is now available on Netflix. It was he who came up with “Pawn Stars.”

Many people are looking forward to this new television show, and we share their enthusiasm. So without further ado, let’s get straight into the material we already have.

A reality TV program called King of Collectibles: The Golden Touch is produced by Spoke Studios. Dylan Kosinski, David Amerman, and Ken Goldin all appear on the television program.

On April 28, 2023, King of Collectibles: The Golden Touch made its Netflix debut. There has only been one season to date.

King Of Collectibles: The Golden Touch Season 2 Release Date

King of Collectibles: The Golden Touch’s first season was announced and began airing on April 28, 2023. There were six episodes in all. In the next years, the remaining seasons will be made available.

Sadly, it still remains unclear if King of Collectibles: The Golden Touch is going to have a second season. Currently, confirmation of its renewal status is required.

Additionally, the show’s production company has not yet given it the go-ahead in writing. However, the show’s writers have stated a desire for a second season as well as prospective storylines.

King Of Collectibles: The Golden Touch Season 2 Cast

The cast of Season 2 of King of Collectibles: The Golden Touch will include Ken Goldin and his employees from Goldin Auctions, a trading card firm, a rare collectable auction house, and a memorabilia auction house.

Among the leading figures of the first season were Drake, Logan Paul, Karl Malone, and Mike Tyson. Tyson sold a pair of boxing trunks depicted on the cover of the Nintendo title Punch-Out! for more than $34,000.

King Of Collectibles: The Golden Touch Season 2 Trailer

King Of Collectibles: The Golden Touch Season 2 Plot

The show has not been picked up by Netflix for a second season. Since there aren’t many facts available about King of Collectibles: The Golden Touch’s second season, we can only speculate about the narrative.

However, we may anticipate that the tale will resume up where it left off during the previous season in the next season.

The six-part, half-hour television shows offers viewers a personal look at the game that has grown into a multimillion dollar business. Goldin is currently being used by athletes and celebrities to acquire and exchange priceless items.

Joe Montana, Peyton Manning, plus Mike Tyson are just a few of the players Goldin partners up with in the exclusive first preview for the series.

The show’s executive producer is Peyton. The exquisite antique auction building is shown to viewers.

One of the expensive pieces includes a Jackie Robinson game shirt. The first Apple computer, Jim Morrison’s ID, and an autographed Michael Jordan suit are also included.

When it comes to merchandise relating to entertainment and sports, King of Collectibles is similar to Pawn Stars.

The most recent season of so-called “transactional TV” programs is King of Collectibles. It comes after Pawn Stars’ popularity.

Through the Wheelhouse-based Spoke Studios, Brent Montgomery, who invented the genre with the production of that series, oversees it.

Additionally present are Manning, Connor Schell, Jesse Jacobs, Ian Sambor, and Eric Wattenberg. A trading card, rare collectable, and memorabilia auction company called Goldin Auctions is the setting for the program, which follows Goldin and his staff there.

The show is produced by Connor Schell’s Full Day, Peyton Manning’s Omaha Productions, and Wheelhouse’s Spoke Studios.

He also exhibits a Michael Jordan jersey to claims that it could easily cost between $500,000 and $600,000.

The CEO goes on to say that his staff discovers the best treasures in the world and that buyers from all around the globe may be competing for the things at the same time.

Athletes like Joe Montana, Peyton Manning, Mike Tyson, and others will be among those he works with.

Logan Paul, who previously conducted business him Ken while selling Pokemon cards, is also scheduled to appear on the program.

A game-used Jackie Robinson jersey, Jim Morrison’s identification card, the very first Apple computer, and even a personalized Michael Jordan suit are just a few of the treasures that will be on display.

“Three of the most significant. trading cards of the year,” according to Ken, will be on display at the King of Collectibles: The Golden Touch preview event.

Ken, the show’s star, announced the cards on social media and described them as the most significant cards of 2023.