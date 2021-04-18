Amazon has a bargain price for the Western Digital Elements Portable hard drive

If you need a little extra space to carry your files with your laptop, few options are as cheap as the Western Digital Elements Portable, or at least that of 1,5 TB, what Amazon It has practically a minimum price, for only 47.45 euros and much cheaper than other stores.





This hard drive, capable of spinning 5400 rpm, has connection USB 3.0, so with it we have very fast transfer speeds always with the reliability of the brand’s devices.

It’s compatible both with PC and Mac: It is only necessary to format it in the exFAT u system and we can even use it simultaneously in both systems.

It also has a compact size and a very light weight, so, with it, we will have an ideal device to carry in the laptop bag and always have our photos, songs or movies and series at hand since their 1.5 TB capacity They provide many, many files to carry and make up for the lack of space that many of today’s SSD notebooks suffer from.





WD Elements – 1.5TB Portable External Hard Drive with USB 3.0, Black

As we mentioned, we have it almost at a minimum price (it has been at 47 euros), reduced by about 5 and a half euros from the previous 52.99, and we also have it with fast and free shipping, if we are Prime or if we use the free trial of the service for one month.

You have more information on the Western Digital website.

Official price: € 74.99 Price in other stores:

Prices and availability may vary after publication

