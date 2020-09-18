Euronics Siem: 22% VAT discount also on video games and consoles

The Euronics Siem Group launched the new flyer VAT discount valid until September 30, with many products discounted by 22%, among these we also find a series of video games and consoles.

Let’s start by reporting the PlayStation offers with Ghost of Tsushima sold for 49.99 euros, PlayStation 4 Slim 500 GB with three-month PlayStation Plus subscription for 299.99 euros and the package PlayStation VR Mega Pack con Marvel’s Iron Man a 288,59 euro. This PlayStation VR bundle is very interesting because it includes five games in addition to the headset and the Camera: PlayStation VR Worlds, The Elder Scrolls V Skyrim VR, Astro Bot Rescue Mission, Resident Evil VII Biohazard and Everybody’s Golf VR.

His continues with Nintendo: Animal Crossing New Horizons costa 49.99 euro, the pair of Joy-Con Red / Blue Neo costs 59.99 euros and finally Nintendo Switch is offered at 299.99 euros. Discounts also on PC accessories including Trust gaming headsets, Omen by HP headsets and Logitech.

