Escape the Night Season 5: Release Date, Cast, and Everything You Need to Know

The YouTube Original web series with the longest runtime is “Escape the Night,” a reality program with elements of a murder investigation that premiered on June 22, 2016, and is only barely scripted. The competition, created by Brian Graden Media, features a wide variety of fantastical and terrifying aspects. Joey Graceffa, the show’s creator, expresses his delight in working on the project: “Creating Escape the Night has been a great privilege.

With this stellar ensemble, the program has reached new heights, and we are thrilled to have become YouTube Premium’s longest-running original series. We appreciate all of our incredible, devoted supporters. After four great seasons, fans want to know if there will be a fifth installment of Escape the Night. Take a look at our current understanding.

Escape the Night Season 5 Renewal Status

Premiering on YouTube on July 11, 2019, Season 4 of Escape the Night ran till September 4, 2019. Since the first four seasons of Escape the Night were well-received, Season 5 was eagerly anticipated. Some reports surfaced in the summer of 2020 stating that YouTube had called off the show. Fans should not worry, though; the show’s producer has no plans to permanently cancel the show.

In 2020, he will release a video explaining why Season 5 of Escape the Night will not be happening because of COVID-19 regulations. In addition, he dropped a clue that Season 5 might happen by saying, “I don’t know when it will be.” So, we’ll have to hold our breath and see what Season 5 brings us in the future.

Escape the Night Season 5 Release Date

Season 4 of “Escape the Night” premiered on YouTube Premium on July 11, 2019, with the last episode airing on September 4, 2019. ‘Escape the Night’ seasons 1, 2, and 3 have been viewed over 20 million, 26 million, and 12 million times since their premieres, respectively, earning them a reputation as one of the most successful YouTube original series.

As a result of the overwhelming reception, it would not be surprising if the show received many renewals. The release timetable for next year can be estimated with reasonable accuracy, despite the lack of an official announcement.

Escape the Night Plot

The Savant (Joey Graceffa) hosts a party at an estate set in the past and insists that all of his guests dress and act like famous figures from that era. They are cut off from the world around them and given one night to figure out how to leave the estate alive. In order to accomplish this, guests work together with him to compete in escape room riddles and challenges, attempting to solve the problems and escape the historical era as quickly as possible.

At the conclusion of each episode, the remaining guests vote to send one another back to the present day by pitting them against one another in a contest, with the loser being fictionally killed off.

Escape the Night Season 5 Cast

Joey Graceffa is the show’s brains behind it and also hosts it. He has two official channels on YouTube and is a well-known actor, author, producer, and singer. His video blog posts may be found on one channel, while gaming videos can be found on the other.

Tana Mongeau plays “The Pin-Up Girl,” Justine Ezark “The Adventurer,” Destorm “The Enforcer,” Timothy “The Con Man,” Alex “The Aviator,” Rosana “The Socialite,” Gabbie “The Hollywood Star,” Colleen “The Duchess,” Jack “Mortimer” O’Connor “The Duchess,” Eva “The Sorceress” Augustina “The Collector” Sinotte, and Bretman “The Pin-Up Boy”

There’s a chance that many series regulars won’t be back for Season 5. Here’s some excellent news: Graceffa will undoubtedly be back as host.

Escape the Night Season 5: Why was it canceled?

The production of Season 5 of Escape the Night has been temporarily halted. Season 5 will not premiere in the summer of 2020 as previously announced on Joey Graceffa’s principal channel due to the spread of the coronavirus. Joey announced the interest of both himself and the audience in the upcoming fifth season in a video for his new vlog channel posted on August 25, 2019.

Joey hopes it will feature some fresh, unfamiliar faces. Moreover, he has polled viewers to find out their favorite aspects of the show, what makes them come back, and what they would like to see expanded upon in the next season.

Escape the Night Season 5 Trailer

Please enjoy the below Season 4 of ‘Escape the Night’ trailer. If you haven’t seen the series yet and want to catch up, you can do so by subscribing to YouTube Premium.