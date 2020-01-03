Escape From Tarkov surpasses Fortnite: it is the most watched of the moment on Twitch

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

It just seems that this 2020 started with a bang for the developers of Escape From Tarkov, a particular first-person shooter that is becoming increasingly popular on Twitch.

In recent times, in fact, there are more and more successful streamers and users who are turning their attention to the game set in Russia, to the point of making it the most viewed of the streaming platform at the moment with about 260,000 spectators. This is a respectable figure, especially if we consider that Fortnite Chapter 2 is now stopped at "only" 99,000 spectators. Unlike what was seen a few months ago with Apex Legends, to hit the users this time was not the novelty factor but the ever increasing number of streamers who started to try the game and who was kidnapped. It is still early to say that Escape From Tarkov may become Twitch's next phenomenon, but the numbers reached over the last few days certainly leave hope for the future of the Battlestate Games title.

Speaking of Twitch, did you redeem Ape Out and all the other games in the Devolver Digital Package as a gift for Twitch Prime subscribers?