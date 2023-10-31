Transplant Season 4 Episode 5: Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

Season 4, episode 5 of Transplant will air on the specified day and time. After airing on CTV, the program will be made available for online viewing on Peacock. The protagonist of this show is a physician named Bashir Hamed from war-torn Syria who eventually settles in Canada. It chronicles his efforts to establish himself as a respected physician at York Memorial Hospital, Toronto’s premier medical facility. The episode’s premiere date is shown below.

Transplant Season 4 Episode 5 Release Date

On Friday, November 3, 2023, at 10:00 p.m. Eastern Time (USA), NBC and CTV will air Episode 4 of Season 4 of Transplant. Each installment typically runs for one hour.

Where to watch Transplant Season 4 Episode 5?

The future episode will air on Peacock. Subscribers on the Peacock plan will get access to Episode 5 immediately. Peacock offers two membership options: the $5.99/month Peacock Premium Plan and the $11.99/month Peacock Premium Plus Plan.

About Transplant

Canadian network CTV debuted the new season of the Joseph Kay-created medical drama Transplant on February 26, 2020. The series follows Dr. Bashir “Bash” Hamed, a Syrian refugee who flees the civil war in his home country and starts over as a medical resident at Toronto’s fictitious York Memorial Hospital’s emergency room. The show was renewed for a second season in June 2020, and it debuted on CTV on January 2, 2022, followed by NBC on March 6, 2022.

CTV and NBC renewed the show for a third season in February 2022.On September 23, 2022, the third season debuted.CTV’s Etalk has announced that the third season will consist of 13 episodes, each lasting an hour, and will premiere between the autumn of 2022 and the winter of 2023.

CTV ordered a fourth season of the show in March 2023.Kay said in September that he had always intended the series to last for four seasons, therefore Season 4 would be its last. The launch of Season 4 took place on October 6, 2023, and there will be a total of 10 episodes.

Transplant Season 4 Cast

Hamza Haq, Laurence Leboeuf, John Hannah, Ayisha Issa, Jim Watson, Sirena Gulamgaus, Torri Higginson, Grace Lynn Kung, Sugith Varughese, Linda E. Smith, Kenny Wong, Gord Rand, Nora Guerch, Gord Ran, Nora Guercho, and Ahmad Meree are all featured in Season 4 of Transplant.

Season 4 of Transplant welcomes new cast members Ayisha Issa (Dr. June Curtis), Rekha Sharma (Dr. Neeta Devi), Torri Higginson (Claire Malone), Jim Watson (Dr. Theo Hunter), Laurence Leboeuf (Dr. Magalie “Mags” Leblanc), and Sirena Gulamgaus (Amira Hamed).

Transplant Story

Dr. Bashir “Bash” Hamed, a refugee from the Syrian Civil War and the newest resident at York Memorial Hospital, has several challenges as he attempts to return to practice emergency medicine in the United Kingdom.

Transplant Season 4 Episode Recap

In this episode, Dr. Bashir is doing his routine rounds, preparing for surgery, and caring for a patient afterward when he comes across a pedestrian who has fallen into a sinkhole in the center of the street.

Bashir, ever the hero, jumps fearlessly into the abyss to rescue the trapped person. This raises questions about Canada’s public infrastructure, a country that usually takes pleasure in its reputation for lacking such difficulties abroad. Since this is a work of fiction, the authors have the freedom to invent anything they choose.

However, when a rare bacterium shows up in the ER, Mags has to resort to drastic measures to contain the infection. The public’s health is at stake, and Mags’ and the hospital’s reputations are both at risk if this doesn’t get fixed.

Theo treats a boxer who comes in for emergency room visits because of the metabolic implications of his diet and recurring chest injuries acquired after a hard bout. So, he does anything he can to back that fighter.

Devi chooses between Mags and Bash as her partner. Bash steps in to aid a young single parent who has nowhere else to turn. June and Novak take different approaches while talking to a local. Theo encounters an adolescent patient who comes from a close-knit household. Mags learns some terrible information.

Transplant Season 4 Episodes