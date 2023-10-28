Caligula Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything We Know Far

The Caligula Effect is a role-playing game (RPG) that inspired the science fiction anime television series Caligula (also known as Karigyura in Japanese). The game was created by Aquria and launched on the PlayStation Vita in Japan in June 2016, followed by the rest of the world in May 2017.

The Caligula Effect: Overdose, a remake of the game for the PlayStation 4 platform, was published in Japan in May 2018 and elsewhere in the globe in March 2019. The announcement that the renowned Japanese animation studio Satelight will be adapting the game into a television anime series came as no surprise.

On April 8, 2018, about two years after the arrival of the original game, the first season of Caligula launched. Fans of the game, as well as some new viewers, were won over by the program, and they have been waiting patiently for word of a second season. What follows is all we know about Season 2 at this point.

Caligula Season 2 Renewal Status

As was said before, many people became fans of the show after seeing the first season of Caligula. Unfortunately, it was panned by the reviewers. The latter had a complicated reaction to it, which impacted the show’s total scores. The program currently has a below-average 6.01 rating on MyAnimeList. The bright side, however, is that it’s so well-liked that its MAL group has over 70,000 members.

The video game served as inspiration for the storyline of this anime produced by Satelight Animation Studio. The producers bungled things by wrapping off the 12th episode so neatly. The first season’s conclusion wrapped up all loose ends. Because of this, the producers of Caligula Season 2 have nothing with which to work. They may need to start again with a new plot even if they choose to keep the program going.

Caligula Season 2 Release Date

During a livestream, Furyu revealed plans for an anime series based on the computer game The Caligula Effect. The program, directed by Jun’ichi Wada and produced by State Light Animation Studios, debuted in April of 2018. Kenji Tanabe, working with Oguchi’s initial designs, created the game’s cast of characters. The series, which aired for a total of 12 episodes and included the themes “Paradigm Box” and “Hypno” by different composers, came to an end.

Given that the initial season closed in 2018 and the tale could easily have been told in half as many episodes, there is little likelihood of a second season. The producers have also said that there are currently no plans to produce a second season since the tale of the video game has already been told in the first season.

The creators are afraid to commit further time and money to the series after receiving negative feedback regarding both the video game and the anime. Developing a second season would take time since the new video game is still relatively fresh on the market and its creators want to gauge fan reaction before committing to a storyline.

Caligula Season 2 Cast

Ritsu Shikishima Voiced by: Chiharu Sawashiro

Izuru Minezawa Voiced by: Yūichirō Umehara

Shougo Satake Voiced by: Shunsuke Takeuchi

Aria Voiced by: Asami Shimoda

Ike-P Voiced by: Soma Saito

Kagi-P Voiced by: Shouta Aoi

Suzuna Kagura Voiced by: Minami Tanaka

Kotono Kashiwaba Voiced by: Rie Murakawa

Mirei Voiced by: Eriko Nakamura

Marie Mizuguchi Voiced by: Mai Fuchigami

Naruko Morita Voiced by: Ari Ozawa

Shadow Knife Voiced by: Yuma Uchida

Mifue Shinohara Voiced by: Rie Takahashi

Shounen Doll Voiced by: Yumiri Hanamori

Thorn Voiced by: Yuka Ōtsubo

Sweet-P Voiced by: Emi Nitta

Kotarou Tomoe Voiced by: Yoshimasa Hosoya

Caligula Story

The story of Ritsu Shikishima, a high school student in the drama Caligula, is compelling. Ritsu, a fellow aficionado of the study of the human mind, appears to have the ideal existence, spending his days entertaining himself and his pals with philosophical musings.

Ritsu’s ideal existence is disrupted, however, when he picks up a distress cry through the static. Ritsu’s loved ones are transformed into Digiheads, crazy monsters whose sole motivation is to kill anybody who discovers the truth about their existence in this odd world, by a voice belonging to a pop singer called, and before he can figure out what’s going on.

As Ritsu recovers from the first shock of the events, he figures out that he’s really locked in a virtual world called Mobius, which was developed by a person only known as. Ritsu recovers his faculties after coming to this understanding and begins to assemble the other people who have come to the same conclusion.

After that, Ritsu and the rest of the survivors form a group and set out to flee the virtual world utilizing the abilities and weapons afforded to them by their emotions (a phenomenon known as the “catharsis effect”). Unfortunately, Ritsu and the rest of the survivors have to battle the strange Ostinato Musicians on their way out.

Caligula Season 2 Trailer

The second season does not yet have a promotional trailer.