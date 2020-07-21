Enako to the poison on Twitter: "Maintained? I earn 30 million yen per year by doing cosplay"

Share it:

The phenomenon of cosplay has literally exploded in recent years, also thanks to the growth of the anime industry and that of video games. But have you ever wondered how much does a professional cosplayer earn? The famous Japanese model Enako he revealed it on Twitter, responding to one of the many hate comments.

As you can see at the bottom, the model responded to the accusations of a user, who after having diminished her profession by describing her as "soft-movie" asked her if she had "a suger daddy or a very rich boyfriend" to be able to maintain a tenor of life so high.

Enako's response was not long in coming: "What does such an accusation mean? What do you know about me? Do you know my daily or weekly schedule? You think everything is easy, but you don't know how many things I give up just to be able to make this profession. I'm practically giving up on holidays, and without any help I earn more than 30 million yen (about 245,000 euros) the year".

Enako recently closed a deal with Weekly Shonen Jump, appearing on the cover of the magazine with a cosplay from the twins of The Quintessential Quintuplets. In addition, the girl has signed numerous partnerships and just a few months ago she went viral again wearing Demon Slayer's Nezuko clothes. Of course, 30 million yen a year represents a huge figure, but it is also true that the model is literally the top of the range in the sector and that not all cosplayers manage to maintain themselves without a second job.

