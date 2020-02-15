TV Shows

Emma Colonel reappears to celebrate Valentine

February 14, 2020
Add Comment
Edie Perez
1 Min Read
Share it:

Again, Emma Coronel turns on the networks after publishing a photo on the occasion of February 14.

In a matter of minutes the image got thousands of reactions from Internet users, who anxiously await any publication of Joaquín's wife "El Chapo Guzmán", since as we know, she does not share much about her private life.

In the image he left a small message wishing the best for users on this important date of the year.

Happy Valentine´s day "

As expected, the Mexican capo woman wears spectacular makeup and a white blouse where she shows a little of her shoulders.

It should be mentioned that Emma has always been praised in various portals for her beauty, in addition to creating quite controversial for being a wife of Chapo, however a part of Internet users say that women have helped people in need on many occasions.

.

Share it:
Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Edie Perez

Edie is a newcomer in the field of online publishing but she is a fast learner. She brings together relevant news pieces from the Technology world. She has a unique perspective with regards to technology. She is a tech geek, and that motivates her to cover tech-based news mainly.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.