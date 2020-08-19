Elite Dangerous Odyssey: let's explore alien planets on foot in the first video diary

Share it:

After taking us for a walk among the alien worlds of Elite Dangerous Odyssey with the announcement of this ambitious expansion, the authors of Frontier Development publish a video diary to illustrate the news coming with this awaited DLC.

As explained by the team headed by David Braben, Odyssey will revolutionize the play, content and narrative experience of Elite Dangerous to offer fans the opportunity to imprint their footprints on the surface of the rocky planets of the beyond 400 billion star systems explorable in the Milky Way.

The new expansion will thus give access to the surface of terrestrial planets with rarefied atmospheres: despite having to rely on the oxygen reserve of their pressurized suit, players will still have the opportunity to walk freely and to explore these alien worlds.

The simulation dream pursued by Frontier will continue to be predominant in the activities that we will have to carry out after the installation of Odyssey: each planet will in fact present some unique challenges based on scientific data, with realistic scenarios based on the composition of the atmosphere, the distance to nearby stars and other factors which, according to the developers, "will provide a wide range of interesting alien sensations".

Walking on the surface of these planets it will be possible to meet the most varied forms of life, with all the consequences that we can easily imagine in terms of data sampling and research missions to be completed. New Hubs and social spaces where you can meet with other users and share their experiences. Elite Dangerous Odyssey is scheduled for release in early 2021 on PC, PS4 and Xbox One.