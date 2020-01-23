Eikichi Onizuka returns to the time of Shonan Junai Gumi, the live action TV series has been announced

Share it:

There was a time when Eikichi Onizuka was not the professor of GTO – Great Teacher Onizuka. The blonde smoker, before arriving in the metropolis of Tokyo, wandered along with his partner Ryuji Danma on the Shonan seafront on a motorcycle and was known as the demon of the duo OniBaku. The work in question is known as Shonan Junai Gumi.

The first work to present the character of Eikichi Onizuka, Shonan Junai Gumi is a manga serialized on Weekly Shonen Magazine between 1990 and 1996. It was this work that laid the foundations for the way of the future teacher and, years later and of anonymity with respect to the sequel, new announcements arrive.

Amazon Prime Video announced last Thursday that the Shonan Junai Gumi will receive a live action adaptation in the form of a TV series which will debut on the streaming service from February 28th. Kanichiro will play Eikichi Onizuka while Daichi Kaneko will play the part of Ryuji Danma.

Eiji Uchida will direct the series, with the accompaniment of directors such as Yusaku Matsumoto and Nobuhiro Suzumura. Uchida will also take care of the script together with Noriko Kato, Hime Rina and Shinichi Nomura. Koji Endo will take care of the music in collaboration with the Being company; Finally, Atmovie is credited as the manufacturing company.

Also known internationally as GTO – The Early Years, taking advantage of the immense popularity of GTO, Shonan Junai Gumi it was published by Toru Fujisawa in Weekly Shonen Magazine between 1990 and 1996. The 31 volumes were distributed in Japan in the same period, while in Italy with Dynit the kanzenban edition consisting of 15 volumes arrived.

Eikichi Onizuka and Ryuji Danma are a renowned hooligan duo known as OniBaku and the days go by between a fight and a motorbike race. Their life on the Shonan waterfront varies between the search for love – and the loss of virginity – and freedom from an oppressive society. The area was then the setting of a spin-off in recent years, Shonan Seven.