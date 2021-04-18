eight titles to keep fit from home

It has been more than a year since COVID-19 entered our lives and turned our world upside down. Teleworking, restrictions and confinements have forced us to change our habits, and one of the most affected is that of sport and physical activity.

The capacity in the gyms is reduced (if they are open in your area, it is another factor that varies from one place to another), and there are people who do not feel comfortable sharing space with other people in rooms. Running with a mask is not the most comfortable thing in the world either, and you avoid stepping on the asphalt as much as possible.

For all this, many people have mounted small home gyms pulling elastic bands, dumbbells or elliptical bicycles, among other materials, pulling YouTube videos or apps dedicated to physical training. But if this methodology seems boring to you, it may be more enjoyable with video games.

What is “Active Video Game” on Apple Watch

The Apple Watch Training app has a wide range of activities and sports with which to record our physical activity depending on what we are doing. One of the most unknown types of training is “active video games.” It is designed for video games that require a certain type of movement, and not just sitting on the couch with the remote.

Apple Watch SE (GPS, 40mm) Space Gray Aluminum Case – Black Sport Band

Apple Watch Series 6 (GPS, 40mm) Blue Aluminum Case – Vivid Navy Sport Band

Although the options to choose from are not as extensive as the workouts in the Train app on the Apple Watch, there are some titles worth mentioning if we have a compatible game console and we want to do some exercise while playing with the game console, something that unfortunately is not possible in the vast majority of cases.

Ring Fit Adventure

Nintendo has been interested in releasing video games that motivate you to jump off the couch since the launch of the Wii game console in late 2006. This is probably the first game console that comes to mind when we talk about exercising while playing by its characteristic Wiimote controllers.

However, the last of the company, the Nintendo Switch, drink from his philosophy. Although its controls (the Joy-Cons) do not have the same shape as their predecessors, those that accompany the hybrid device have a higher degree of precision to enjoy games like Ring Fit Adventure.

This title takes the idea of ​​a classic adventure game and turns it around. To move forward we will need the help of the Ring-Con, an accessory in the shape of a wheel that is held with both hands and to which one of the Joy-Con is placed, and a band that is adjusted to the leg and the other control is placed. . If we want to persevere in history we must jogging, squats, pressure exercises, and push-ups.

A best seller in Japan, in recent weeks it has also become one of the best sellers in many western countries. In fact, finding the physical game is quite complicated, and it is not for sale in the Nintendo eShop, although users are asking the big N to publish it in order to download it digitally. Third-party versions of the accessory are available on Amazon.

Our colleagues from Xataka analyzed the title, and athletes say that the sessions are quite complete. If you wonder how many kcal you can lose per session, there are estimates that are around the 200 kcal per hour. Compared to other activities it is not so much, but few games can say that they help you exercise and lose weight.

Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo Switch)

Fitness Boxing 2

Another title for Nintendo Switch with which we can turn the game console into our personal trainer. The proposal of the Fitness Boxing title is to help us fight the extra kilos through a boxing training program and choreographies on instrumental versions of popular songs.

Improve your boxing skills with jabs, crochets, hooks and strikes, as well as perfect dodges and blocks. It has the option “Free exercise” in which it is possible to choose which parts of the body we want to focus on, such as the back, pectorals, shoulders or legs. You can also exercise your entire body, and change the speed and intensity to suit your needs and goals.

A diferencia de Ring Fit Adventure, Fitness Boxing 2 you do not need special accessories for your practice, only the Joy-Cons built into the Nintendo Switch. However, if we have a Nintendo Switch Lite, whose controllers cannot be detached, it would be necessary to purchase them separately (as with Ring Fit Adventure). In addition, it can be downloaded digitally from the eShop.

Fitness Boxing 2: Rhythm & Exercise – Nintendo Switch [Importación italiana]

Just Dance 2021 (o 2020, 2019, etc…)

The Just Dance video game saga is characterized by containing the most popular musical hits. In the 2020 edition we can find songs like 7 Rings by Ariana Grande, Bad Guy by Billie Eilish, Con Altura by Rosalía ft. J Balvin & El Guincho or High Hopes of Panic! at the Disco.

In addition, the service is also available Just Dance Unlimited, a dance-on-demand subscription service that gives you access to more than 500 songs, among other things. Each copy has one month of free access. The good thing about Just Dance is that it is compatible with Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4/5, Xbox One / Series and Wii in older versions. You can also download the digital version.

Hello virtual reality

Virtual reality in video games, worth the redundancy, is a reality. Many people have approached it through Sony’s PS VR viewer for their game consoles, while others have approached it directly through the PC with an Oculus Rift S, HP Reverb or HTC Vive, to name a few. But, possibly, of all the most interesting by not requiring to be connected to another device are the Oculus Quest, of which the second generation has been available a few months ago.

Oculus Quest 2 – All-in-one Advanced VR Headset, 256GB

PlayStation VR2 MegaPack 2 Astro Bot + Skyrim V + Resident Evil 7 + Everybody’s Golf + VR Worlds + Cámara V2 + Pack 2 Mandos Move Twin

These devices may not have as extensive a catalog as that of conventional game consoles, but many titles are focused on the practice of physical exercise, especially with the arms. Here are some examples to keep fit using virtual reality. If we adjust the difficulty, we can end up sweating a lot.

Beat Saber

Surely, Beat Saber is one of the most popular virtual reality video games. Its operation is simple: break the maximum number of cubes in the right direction without exploding any mines and avoiding other obstacles. It has a multiplayer mode to challenge users from all over the world, as well as song packs that can be purchased separately from known groups.

FitXR / BoxVR

Depending on the platform, we will find this game with one of these two names. This video game is focused on boxing, having to hit the maximum number of blows while avoiding obstacles. In class you compete against the scores of other users. In one of their latest updates they included dance choreography, but it may not be available depending on the version in which it is played.

Creed: Rise to Glory

Take on the shoes of boxer Adonis Creed and fight for become champion facing the best rivals in the world. Based on the new movies in the Ricky Balboa (Creed) boxing saga.

Fruit Ninja VR

One of the most popular games of the early years of iOS was Fruit Ninja, and a while ago it returned in virtual reality with a title that is just as arcade and fun. Smash all the pieces of fruit you can dodging bomb threats and get the highest possible score.

Superhot VR

Superhot is a totally different experience from first-person shooter video games with a very curious mechanic: if you advance, the enemies also. If it happens to you, the rest stops or advances very slowly. Put your reflexes to the test by launching crimson bullets through the different scenarios. A challenge for the senses.