ECHO Season 1 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

Disney’s Echo series was supposed to come out in Summer 2023, but that date has been moved a lot. Now, fans may definitely learn when it will debut. Since March 2021, Marvel Studios has indeed been hard at work making a spin-off of Hawkeye with Alaqua Cox’s Maya Lopez in the lead role. Echo was made through Atlanta from April through August 2022, and it was supposed to come out in the summer of 2023, but there have been signs of trouble lately.

Lizzie Hill of The Cosmic Circus was worried about the Disney+ show in November predicated on what she knew about the production. Even though the insider said that these worries had nothing to do with the character, actress, or story and were all about the production.

When show creator Marion Dayre revealed a major delay in December, less than a month after these reports of problems, it seemed like they were true. Now that the delay has been confirmed and there have been rumours of a big shake-up at Marvel Studios, a fresh release date may have been given. The official trailer for Marvel’s Echo has finally been released. Echo is a spin-off from Hawkeye that will air on Disney Plus in 2023.

Fans get their first glance at Alaqua Cox as Echo inside the clips, which was only shown to those who were room at Marvel’s D23 Expo on Saturday, September 10, 2022. At the final moment of the trailer, Vincent D’Onofrio comes back as the bad guy Kingpin, but this time he is wearing an eyepatch.

The new show will follow the tale of Echo/Maya Lopez, who is Kingpin’s adopted daughter. The last time we saw her, she was looking for bloody revenge against him for killing her real father.

“What a long way we’ve come. Cox said on stage just at D23 panel, “This is just the second role I’ve ever had, and it’s an amazing feeling. Not even my first lead. It’s awesome.” She had said before about her role, “I can’t believe I’m obtaining my own display after Hawkeye. That was like the first time I ever got to act.

“I don’t understand why they are giving me this chance, but I’m glad they are. I’m glad to have the help and be able to speak up again for Deaf community. We want everyone to be treated the same and more people to get involved. I am so thankful for all the chances I’ve been given.”

Echo is a unique MCU character because she is deaf and Native American. She also walks a thin line between being champion and a bad guy, that always makes for an interesting journey. Echo’s close relationship the with Marvel villain Kingpin or her proximity to street-level crime in the world of superhero movies make it likely that this Disney Plus show will be gritty and violent, like the Daredevil series on Netflix.

ECHO Season 1 Release Date

As of Nov 2022, we don’t know when Echo will come out, but Marvel says it will come out in the summer of 2023. We know that the Echo series is in production as Of may 2022, so it’s safe to say that post-production is on the way. Disney even showed a first teaser for Echo at D23. Even though the public can’t see it yet, this is a great sign that everything is going well in the background.

ECHO Season 1 Cast

We understand that Alaqua Cox would then play the main character again. Her story from TV show Hawkeye will continue in this movie. You could be sure that there will be a lot of cameos, as there are in every MCU storyline these days.

Humans know that Vincent D’Onofrio will play Wilson Fisk, also known as “Kingpin,” again. A lot of people have said that Charlie Cox will play Matt Murdock, aka Daredevil. In the Marvel comics, they are very close to Echo, so it makes sense that they’ll play a big role in her story here.

Zahn McClarnon will be back as Maya’s father, William Lopez. If you’ve seen Hawkeye, you understand that William died a long time ago, so it’s likely that we’ll only see him in flashbacks.

The rest of the cast is made up of K. Devery Jacobs, Cody Lightning, Chaske Spencer, Graham Greene, and Tantoo Cardinal. For now, that’s all we understand about when Marvel Echo will come out. Here is our guide to Marvel’s Phase 5 if you want to learn more about the company.

ECHO Season 1 Trailer

As described above, a trailer was displayed during Marvel’s D23 panel in Sept. 2022, but the footage has not yet been put online.

ECHO Season 1 Plot

A new summary of the series says that it will tell “the story of how Echo came to be” and bring back “Maya Lopez, whose cruel actions in New York City catch up her in her hometown.” If she wants to move on, she must face her past, get in touch to her Native American roots, and learn what family and community mean.

Even though the Echo series will start after Hawkeye, we think it will have a lot of flashbacks to Maya’s daily existence already when she went after Ronin for revenge. This is especially likely since McClarnon will be back as Maya’s father, who dropped dead before Hawkeye. Even though Maya is trying to make a new life for herself, the show will probably keep focusing on her relationship with Kingpin and her ties to crime.

Maya turned her back just on Tracksuit Mafia in the last episode of Hawkeye and lost her best friend Kazi. In her last scene, Maya stood in front of a hurt Fisk and pointed her gun just at man who killed the two crucial folks throughout her life. Fisk attempted to talk Maya out of it, but she didn’t let him.

We heard a gunshot or the sound of both a body falling down as the camera moved up. Was it true that Maya killed the Kingpin? It doesn’t look like it, since D’Onofrio will play Fisk in the show.

As usual with Marvel, plot details are kept secret, but the previous time humans saw Maya Lopez, she just had shot Kingpin after finding out the truth on who shot dead her father. As Kingpin comes back from the verge of death, humans can anticipate the Marvel Echo sequence to learn more about Maya’s past.

With this in mind, we can expect a lot of flashbacks to Maya's childhood and indeed the traumatic events that led her to a life of crime, all of which will be mixed in with her present as she tries to get back at Fisk and make things right.

With this in mind, we can expect a lot of flashbacks to Maya’s childhood and indeed the traumatic events that led her to a life of crime, all of which will be mixed in with her present as she tries to get back at Fisk and make things right.

So, it looks like Echo will get to know Maya in a totally different way than Hawkeye. Maya’s trip from New York to where she came from is likely to be a pretty emotional one. First, her father was in charge of the Tracksuit Mafia. Then, Maya took over and went on a revenge mission.

She has only really known organised crime, violence, as well as loss her whole life. She has to make peace with her past if she desires to abandon crime and become a real hero. She seems to have family or a group of people in Echo who will assist her find her way.