Charmed Season 2: Release Date Cast and Plot

Any Charmed series lover here, if yes, you guys should be ready to watch Charmed Season 2. The remake of Charmed I about to becomes in renew version. The story of Charmed Season 2 follows three young adult half-sisters who have the strength or magical capability like supernatural sounds. In the Charmed Season 1, their mother was murdered when these were children. Two of the sisters grew up with mother opposite to the real when none of them knew that their mother is as a kid.

Release date of Charmed Season 2

The premier date for Charmed Season 2 has come officially. Charmed Season 2 will be released on Friday, 11 October 2020 at 8 pm. This show will contain 22 episodes and there is a possibility that Charmed Season 2 would be on Netflix. Stay tuned with us to know updates regarding Charmed Season 2.

Cast and plot, and latest updates of Charmed Season 2

These three are living in the mid of 20s, where two girls are in UG college and the elder sister works at the Laboratory as a researcher. The show relies on Fiction College of Hilltown, not San Francisco. Like the first show, these three sisters will rock in Charmed Season 2 too. Three super and multi-talented actress are working in season 2 like the elder Madeleine Mantock as Macy Vaughn, the younger Sarah Jeffery as Margarita Emilia Vera or Maggie, and Melonie Diaz as Melanie Vera or Mel, the middle half-sister. Apart from these three characters, there is one more Rupert Evans, who is playing the role of Professor Harry Greenwood. Ellen Tamaki will be seen as police detective Niko Hamada in the show who is in a relationship with Mel who plays generally Brian, Maggie’s partner.

