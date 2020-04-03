 Dylan Walsh to Play General Lane in Superman & Lois

Share it:

A few days ago a casting call for the new series has been circulating "Superman & Lois" which made one suspect that perhaps there was going to be a recasting for the series. This has finally been the case and it is confirmed that the actor Glenn Morshower will not return to give life to General Sam Lane, as he did in the first season of the series. "Supergirl". Surely they are based on the new situation of the universe after Crisis on Infinite EarthsJust like they will justify that Superman and Lois now have two children.

The actor Dylan Walsh, seen in the series "Indelible", "Law and Order: UVE" or in Blue Bloods, will be in charge of interpreting this version of Lois Lane's father. Sam Lane's description for this version places him as “an army general who is determined to keep America, and the world, safe from all threats, from this world or from beyond. Lane is a workaholic who demands nothing more than excellence from everyone in his life. ”

The series was slated to go into production in March, but was delayed due to the current coronavirus pandemic that has frozen virtually all of Hollywood productions. It is said that once the series returns to their respective filming, "Superman & Lois" it will probably go directly into production for the entire series, rather than roll the pilot and based on that decide possible changes.

Written by Helbing and based on the DC characters created by Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster, "Superman & Lois" finds actors Tyler Hoechlin and Elizabeth Tulloch returning to their Arrowverse roles as the world's most famous superhero and most famous journalist. from the comics. Together, they must deal with all the stress, pressures, and complexities that come with being working parents in today's society.

