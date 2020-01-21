Entertainment

Dying Light 2 is also delayed

January 21, 2020
Lisa Durant
The last weeks are being a no stop delays on the release date of the video games that arrived in this first half of 2020, being Dying Light 2 The last to join.

Final Fantasy 7 Remake, Marvel's Avengers, Cyberpunk 2077 and even Marvel's Iron Man VR have postponed their estimated release dates. In the case of Dying Light 2 we still didn't have a specific day marked in red on our calendar, but of course will not come out in "spring 2020" As planned.

So much delay has caused that the first half of this 2020 is a bit deserted of games of those that cannot go unnoticed. Hopefully Doom Eternal (March 20), Resident Evil 3 (April 3), Final Fantasy 7 (April 10), or The Last of Us Part 2 (May 29) will meet your expectations and give us something to take with us to the thumbs in the coming months.

