Dying Light 2 is also delayed

The last weeks are being a no stop delays on the release date of the video games that arrived in this first half of 2020, being Dying Light 2 The last to join.
Final Fantasy 7 Remake, Marvel's Avengers, Cyberpunk 2077 and even Marvel's Iron Man VR have postponed their estimated release dates. In the case of Dying Light 2 we still didn't have a specific day marked in red on our calendar, but of course will not come out in "spring 2020" As planned.
Hey Survivors!
Here's the Dying Light 2 Development Update. pic.twitter.com/CKMkAe2eD7
– Dying Light (@DyingLightGame) January 20, 2020
So much delay has caused that the first half of this 2020 is a bit deserted of games of those that cannot go unnoticed. Hopefully Doom Eternal (March 20), Resident Evil 3 (April 3), Final Fantasy 7 (April 10), or The Last of Us Part 2 (May 29) will meet your expectations and give us something to take with us to the thumbs in the coming months.
