Dying Light 2 is also delayed

The last weeks are being a no stop delays on the release date of the video games that arrived in this first half of 2020, being Dying Light 2 The last to join.

Final Fantasy 7 Remake, Marvel's Avengers, Cyberpunk 2077 and even Marvel's Iron Man VR have postponed their estimated release dates. In the case of Dying Light 2 we still didn't have a specific day marked in red on our calendar, but of course will not come out in "spring 2020" As planned.

Hey Survivors!

Here's the Dying Light 2 Development Update. pic.twitter.com/CKMkAe2eD7 – Dying Light (@DyingLightGame) January 20, 2020

To our dedicated community It has been a very busy year for us and we continue working on our biggest project to date. We know that you are anxiously waiting for the game, and we want to deliver exactly what we promised. Initially we had the goal of a launch in Spring 2020 for Dying Light 2, but unfortunately we need more development time to fulfill our vision. We will have more details to share in the coming months and we will contact you as soon as we have more information. We apologize for this unwanted news. Our priority is to provide an experience that meets our own high standards and the expectations of you, our fans. READ: A love letter to Star Wars Stay tuned and thanks to our fans around the world for their continued support, patience and understanding.

So much delay has caused that the first half of this 2020 is a bit deserted of games of those that cannot go unnoticed. Hopefully Doom Eternal (March 20), Resident Evil 3 (April 3), Final Fantasy 7 (April 10), or The Last of Us Part 2 (May 29) will meet your expectations and give us something to take with us to the thumbs in the coming months.