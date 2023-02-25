1923 Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

The drama in the Dutton family isn’t over yet, folks. Fans of a Yellowstone prequel show 1923 are already eager for more episodes, and both Paramount and the show’s creator, Taylor Sheridan, are ready to give them what they want. So far, we don’t know much about Season 2 of 1923, like when it will come out or what will happen.

The timeline for Yellowstone appears to be a puzzle. You might think that the famous cowboy drama wouldn’t get too complicated, and yet creator Taylor Sheridan’s spinoffs, prequels, and prequel sequels have made people take the Dutton genealogy as seriously as the Game of Thrones lineages.

There is the 1883 limited spinoff series, the forthcoming 6666 spinoffs (which, unfortunately, didn’t bring John Dutton into space to battle aliens in the distant future), and now the 1923 prequel with Harrison Ford as well as Helen Mirren.

1923 is both a prequel to a main Yellowstone series and a sort of sequel to an 1883 prequel. It is about the Dutton family during a time of famine, and economic slump, as well as hunting big game in Africa. Got it all? Like I said! Puzzle.

1923 contains so much going on with that Sheridan said at the time that it might take 2 eight-episode seasons to get through the Duttons’ hard-fought heritage in Montana. Now, The Hollywood Reporter says that he will get that thanks to the quick renewal for Season Two.

It’s not often that Helen Mirren, as well as Harrison Ford, are both in the same TV show, but that’s the case with Taylor Sheridan’s prequel to Yellowstone, 1923. Fans will be happy to hear that more episodes are coming. The remaining half of the first season hasn’t been shown yet.

There will be a total of eight episodes. After a short break, the last four will air on Paramount in February. But that’s not the same as a season 2.

1923 Season 2 Release Date

First, Deadline reported in February 2023 that a second season of 1923 would be made. That’s not a huge surprise, given that 7.4 million people watched the first episode.

Deadline didn’t say when the show might come out, but if you look at the schedule for making the first season of 1923, you can get a pretty good idea of how long you’ll have to wait.

The first day of filming for 1923 was in August 2022, as well as the show was prepared to air just six months later. That’s a quick turnaround, so the second season of 1923 could come out as shortly as delayed 2023 or initial 2024.

1923 Season 2 Cast

It’s not hard to guess who will be in season 2 of 1923, and most of the main characters will be back. There will also be a few new cast members, and some unlucky characters probably won’t make it past the end of season 1. (like Sister Mary).

Harrison Ford is eager to get back to work. He told The Hollywood Reporter, “I didn’t realize how so much work 1923 would be, and I think it’s worth it.” I’m looking forward to the next season.”

The 1923 season 2 cast will include:

Harrison Ford as Jacob Dutton

Helen Mirren as Cara Dutton

Brandon Sklenar as Spencer Dutton

Julia Schlaepfer as Alexandra

Jerome Flynn as Banner Creighton

Darren Mann as Jack Dutton

Brian Geraghty as Zane Davis

Aminah Nieves as Teonna Rainwater

Michelle Randolph as Liz Strafford

Timothy Dalton as Donald Whitfield

1923 Season 2 Trailer

1923 Season 2 Plot

The hardest thing to guess is what will happen in season 2 of 1923. We’ll get a far better understanding of where the second season of 1923 might go after the initial season is over and the storyline threads have indeed been resolved as well as left open.

Given all of this, it seems likely that the show will keep going to look at the social problems of the early 20th century and how they affected people’s lives. That’s not much information, but it’s all we have until the conclusion of season 1 or a trailer for season 2.

The second season of 1923 will continue the story from the first season, but there are no details about the plot yet. Most likely, it will give more information about the Dutton genealogy.

In the second season of 1923, Curtis or Jack may start taking over the ranch from Jacob and Cara, who are getting old. Spencer is making his way from the Continent to Montana. When he gets to the ranch, it could be a heartwarming reunion.

If Banner Creighton gets out of jail, the Duttons as well as Banner and his business associate, Donald Whitfield, may go to war. The Duttons might have to do everything they can to protect their ranch’s valuable land.

As the town of Bozeman and the area around it continue to grow, the Duttons also may find it hard to keep up. Also, Teonna Rainwater’s story will probably go on. The Crow tribe might want to get back at the government private school for how their people were treated there.

Since we’re barely more than midway through the initial story arc of 1923, we don’t know much about where Season Two will go just yet. We don’t even know who will be alive at the end of Season One.

We do know, though, that Spencer will probably play a big role in the next episodes. Actor Brendan Sklenar tried to tell This same Hollywood Reporter, “There is a clear shift in both the story and him as an individual from this point on.”

He named his story “the hero’s journey” and said that Spencer does have “a lot to do before he will achieve.” He said as a joke, “Taylor doesn’t make these shows easy for anyone.” Yellowstone, which is the most popular show, will also come back for a second part of Season 5 later this Summer.