Dune: The Sisterhood: Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

Denis Villeneuve’s massive science fiction blockbuster Dune was well received by reviewers and audiences alike, but there’s even still to come in this massive saga than simply “Dune: Part Two.” There are six original “Dune” books written by Frank Herbert, and Brian Herbert, Frank’s son, has written more than a dozen more. And it seems that Max (previously known as HBO Max) agrees that people are curious to learn more about this vast world.

Dune: The Sisterhood

Adapted on the novella “Sisterhood of Dune” by Brian Herbert and Kevin J. Anderson, the planned prequel series “Dune: The Sisterhood” will go even further into the “Dune” universe, notably the one helmed by Villeneuve, and tell the story of a group of influential women who will change the course of history.

We are unaware of a lot about the program, but we do know a few important things, including who will be playing certain roles and what goes on behind the scenes. If you want to get excited before the series airs on Max, here is all we know about “Dune: The Sisterhood.”

Dune: The Sisterhood Release Date

The publication of Dune: The Sisterhood may occur in the year 2024. Production on the show didn’t start until the end of 2022, although it had been in the works since 2019. The premiere date of November 22, 2022, was confirmed by director Johan Renck.

It goes something like this: “Through machinations taking place millennia before the story you all know, we descend into the coven that one day shall be named the Bene Gesserit.”

Since shooting and post-production will take so long due to the extensive use of visual effects, we should expect the series to premiere in 2024. It was expected to come out sometime after Dune: Part 2. The film is scheduled for release on March 15, 2024, while its television adaptation is expected to premiere sometime later.

Dune: The Sisterhood Cast

Emily Watson as Valya Harkonnen

Olivia Williams as Tula Harkonnen

Jodhi May as Empress Natalya

Shalom Brune-Franklin as Mikaela

Faoileann Cunningham as Sister Jen

Sarah-Sofie Boussnina as Princess Ynez

Mark Strong as Emperor Javicco Corrino

Jade Anouka as Sister Theodosia

Aoife Hinds as Sister Emeline

Chloe Lea as Lila

Travis Fimmel as Desmond Hart

Chris Mason as Keiran Atreides

Josh Heuston as Constantine Corrino

Dune: The Sisterhood Plot

Although its story details are sketchy at best, we do know that the Dune prequel takes place 10,000 years before the events of Herbert’s book. Therefore, the series has the potential to represent the Butlerian Jihad, the conflict between humans and intelligent robots.

Brian Herbert, Herbert’s son, wrote a series of books with Kevin J. Anderson, including Dune: The Butlerian Jihad, that delved further into the struggle than Herbert himself did. The HBO Max series may or may not include elements from Dune and the other works by Herbert and Anderson.

According to Deadline, the show would explore the origins of the Bene Gesserit, the secret society associated with Reverend Mother Gaius Helen Mohiam (the terrifying box woman from the flicks). Jessica (Rebecca Ferguson), Paul’s mother, is a Bene Gesserit as well. After the Butlerian Jihad, a group of women trained in The Voice (basically mind control) ascended to power and had significant political influence throughout the Dune world.

Dune: The Sisterhood Creator

There have been several changes at showrunner for “Dune: The Sisterhood” since the project was initially announced. As the story went, Jon Spaihts (“Prometheus,” “Passengers,” “Dune”) was going to take on the role of showrunner for “The Sisterhood.” In 2019, however, it was rumored that he was leaving to concentrate on penning the script for “Dune: Part Two.” (However, he will still be involved with the show as an executive producer, along with Denis Villeneuve, Brian Herbert, and Kevin J. Anderson, among others.)

Producer Diane Ademu-John (whose credits include “The Originals,” “Empire,” and Mike Flanagan’s “The Haunting of Bly Manor”) was then brought on board to work with Alison Schapker as the show’s co-showrunner. However, in November 2022, it was revealed that Ademu-John would no longer be the showrunner, and she would continue in her role as an executive producer. This left Schapker as the only showrunner. Schapker has been on television for a long time. For the hit show “Westworld,” on which she served as an executive producer, she

Dune: The Sisterhood Trailer

Due to the ongoing shooting process, a trailer for the upcoming science fiction series Dune: The Sisterhood has not yet been published. Still, we should see the first show stills surfacing shortly, so we’ll have an idea of what to anticipate.

Where to watch Dune: The Sisterhood?

HBO Max subscribers will soon be able to view Dune: The Sisterhood. Those in the United States can watch it on the service, while those in the United Kingdom may watch it on NOW TV, among other HBO originals like The Last of Us series.