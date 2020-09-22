Dragon Ball Z: the terror of a Cell Jr. vs. Gohan in first person in this fan art

Absolute protagonist of the Dragon Ball Z Cell saga, Gohan gave us one of the most exciting moments of the entire franchise. One of those historical moments that will remain forever etched in our memory. To pay homage to the fight between Gohan and Cell, a fan reinterpreted the cult scene that introduced Super Saiyan 2.

On his Twitter profile, the artist Ruto830 shared his very personal interpretation of the fight. From the perspective of a Cell Jr., Gohan’s anger explodes, until he reaches the Super Saiyan 2. This new power up, which visually is nothing more than a slight aesthetic variation of the Super Saiyan, adds a series of electric shocks to the boy’s aura. His new and incredible power leads Gohan to defeat the evil android and make Goku proud of his son. Goku and Gohan are also starring in an amazing new Dragon Ball Z figure.

In Dragon Ball Super the Super Saiyan 2 has practically vanished, given the new transformations introduced in the series, including Ultra Instinct and the Super Saiyan God. The second level, therefore, could now seem banal and useless, but even after so many years from the “first time”, this transformation equally manages to excite the fans. Speaking of androids, this Dragon Ball Z # 18 cosplay is sure to make you want to take a dip in the pool.