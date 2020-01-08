Dragon Ball Z: remember the exhilarating Portuguese dubbing of Ginew?

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The anime of Dragon Ball Z she is a true cultural icon, which has forged numerous generations of fans of Akira Toriyama's work. The series has been dubbed in different languages, but in one in particular it has given a vocal pearl that is legitimate to propose again.

The clip contained in the article stages – in Portuguese – the clash between Vegeta and Captain Ginew on the planet of Namek, and the tone of Freeza's subordinate appears much less intimidating than we remembered in the Italian version.

As Vegeta furiously hits his opponent, Ginew's high notes become increasingly intense, transforming the sustained atmosphere of the confrontation into a real moment of comedy. Of course, those unfamiliar with Portuguese dubbing will find Ginew's interpretation decidedly over the top, but thanks to this he has won the sympathy of the numerous Dragon Ball fans scattered all over the world.

In the Namek saga, Ginew was considered Freeza's strongest henchman. He has a fierce and ruthless character, masked by his very often light-hearted behavior, which is expressed in funny poses and ballets to present his name and that of the team to his enemy.

What do you think? Did you know this hilarious dubbing or did you discover it for the first time?

Trunks dresses up as Samurai in one of the most beautiful action figures ever. How would the best moments of Dragon Ball Z be experienced in first person?