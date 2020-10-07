Dragon Ball Z: Raditz is scolded by Chichi as he plays the uncle in a fun fan art

The relationship between Raditz and Gohan, or uncle and nephew, we could say that it was not the best. As soon as the Saiyan set foot on Earth in Dragon Ball Z to find his lost brother and involve him in the cause of his race, he tried to threaten and blackmail him in exchange for the safety of little Gohan.

Of course we all know how it went: Goku and Piccolo teamed up to save Gohan, the child was still useful in the fight against Raditz and eventually the elder brother of the Dragon Ball protagonist was killed. From there, Raditz never let himself be seen again. But fan Fenyo_n decided to try to replicate the atmosphere and trait of Dragon Ball to show fans what life would have been like if his uncle had acted more lovingly.

In the fan art below we see Raditz at Goku’s house with presents in his left hand, but he is worried about Chi-Chi’s scolding that he is berating him, probably because his presence and his presents would distract Gohan from his studies. The child is in fact intent on writing something on a sheet of paper in the lower right corner of the image.

Raditz would be able to overcome Chi-Chi’s anger and give his gifts to Gohan? We will never know, unless in Dragon Ball Super it is decided to make Raditz return under this new, more family version. Some fans have recently played a lot with the character of Raditz giving him a makeover, while others have instead hypothesized a Gohan raised by his uncle instead of Piccolo.