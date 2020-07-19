Dragon Ball Super: volume 13 is shown in a new color image

Share it:

The publication of Chapter 62 of Dragon Ball Super is getting closer, and in the meantime, the first advances on the progress of the battle between our heroes and the powerful antagonist wizard have circulated on the web.

In addition to the preview tables of chapter 62, in the last few days a first image of the cover – in black and white – of volume 13 was released. A few hours ago, the authoritative source @DBSuperFrance unveiled the color version, on which Goku, Vegeta and Moro.

The volume's release date is set for August 4, 2020 in Japan. The tankobon will face a climatic phase of the current narrative arc, with our heroes intent on stopping the destructive power of the Planet Eater. On the one hand the Z Warriors protect the Earth, doing their best to get rid of Moro's henchmen, on the other Goku and Vegeta hone their fighting skills thanks to their respective training.

Unfortunately the latest advances of the next chapter, that we remind you will be released on MangaPlus on Monday, they are not in favor of the fate of our protagonists. Moro seems to have become invincible, despite both Goku and Vegeta having drawn on their full potential to try to get the better of it.

Chapter 62 of Dragon Ball Super becomes brutal and unexpected in spoiler images. About two weeks ago, the animated series of Dragon Ball Super celebrated the five year anniversary of its first broadcast.