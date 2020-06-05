Dragon Ball Super: fans ask for a new series dedicated to the Multiverse

Share it:

Dragon Ball is undoubtedly one of the most important franchises that we have ever reached on the market, an epic of such magnitude that it has become in all respects a point of reference not only for the public, but also for the industry, with countless series that should have come up against Akira's creature.

The success of the brand has led to an infinity of new themed productions including spin-offs, manga, anime, films, video games and much more, an endless succession of works including the highly appreciated Dragon Ball Super. The animated series, in reality, was paused just over a year ago, a plot twist that many would not have expected and which also brought some discontent in the community, which has never stopped paying homage to the production.

While many continue to ask for news on Super, however, another very large portion of fans is now starting to be felt in the hope that in the future a new animated and paper series is produced that focuses on the Multiverse. In fact, we are talking about a very intriguing theme that could lead to very important twists, if treated with the right weight, so it is not difficult to understand why so many users are asking for news in this sense. In truth, it would seem that something is already moving in Toei Animation, seen and considered that the company has given shape to a new company that will expand the brand even further, but for the moment it is not yet known what the company is is working.

Before saying goodbye, we also remind you that a new line-up of Dragon Ball Super themed figures has recently been unveiled.