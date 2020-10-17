Dragon Ball Super 65, Ryokutya spoilers: “only that person can do something”

By the end of the year, Toyotaro and Toriyama plan to finish the current ongoing saga Dragon Ball Super and finally start a new story arc. According to some hypotheses we will be able to know the identity of the new villain already at the Jump Festa 2021. The saga of the Prisoner of Molo is winding down, who depends on the outcome of the battle?

For the umpteenth time, Goku’s immaturity returns to take over and push him to make a reckless choice to say the least. After finally cornering Molo thanks to the Ultra Complete Instinct, the saiyan has decided to spare his life and even give him a senzou, a choice he has completely unleashed the wrath of the web.

Even the insider Ryokutya intervened, after reading the complete spoilers of the chapter in preview, to release his impressions on the content of the new release that follows:

“Goku says,” I … I did it again ” [in riferimento a uno sbaglio].

The final shape will be fantastic. The only way to defeat him is to use THAT person’s ability. That said, THAT person do your best! “

It has not been made clear which person the insider is referring to, but according to some hypothesis it could be there Vegeta’s new technique the eventually Majin Buu’s sealing spell. We just have to wait just a few days to find out news about chapter 65 of Dragon Ball Super. And you, instead, what do you expect? Let us know with a comment below.