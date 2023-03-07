The Old Man Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

The Old Man was not only one of the year’s best new shows, but it was also among the most popular.

The revenge action-thriller on FX and Hulu was one of the greatest and most successful premieres of 2022. It broke records for Hulu and is sure to do well at the Emmys next year. We are not going to be shocked if Jeff Viaducts gets another statue to be placed on his mantle beside his Oscar.

Bridges play Dan Chase on The Old Man. Chase is a former CIA agent who goes into hiding but has to come out when an old enemy comes trying to look for him to get revenge.

Harold Harper, an FBI Assistant Director played by John Lithgow, is an old friend of Dan’s and is in charge of trying to catch him. The Old Man is an excellently written and well-acted spy thriller with a lot of action as well as twists that make want to watch Season 2.

Fans of A Old Man will be happy to know that the FX thriller was recently picked for an additional season.

It was only three occurrences into the first season when the news came out. This shouldn’t come as a surprise, since the first episode of the show drew a remarkable 975,000 viewers.

The head of mid-twentieth century Television, Karey Burke, was very excited about the show’s success. He said, “This great series has been a long time coming, which makes the response from viewers and critics such past few weeks even sweeter.

But in reality, everyone who has started working on it three years prior is surprised that it has such a strong effect.

One of the best new spy shows on TV this year features a boomer. The launch of FX’s The Old Man showed that your main character doesn’t have to be a 25-year-old Instagram star to be a big hit. It quickly became FX’s most-watched show on Hulu as well as the top cable series opener this year.

FX quickly renewed the show for a second season as it was one of the best new shows of the year.

The Old Man Season 2 Release Date

FX ordered a second season of The Old Man on June 27, 2022, not long after the third episode aired.

We don’t know when the second season will come out, but if the show stays on its current yearly schedule, it should air sometime in the warmer months of 2023.

The Old Man Season 2 Cast

The first season of The Old Man left many stories unfinished, so it’s clear that Jeff Bridges, John Lithgow, and most of the other main actors will be back for the second season.

E.J. Bonilla’s Agent Raymond Waters didn’t make it out of the season finale alive, so he probably won’t be back for Period 2.

The Old Man Main Cast

Jeff Bridges as Dan Chase / Johnny Kohler

John Lithgow as Harold Harper

Alia Shawkat as Angela Adams / Emily Chase / Parwana Hamzad

Amy Brenneman as Zoe McDonald

Gbenga Akinnagbe as Julian Carson

The Old Man Season 2 Trailer

The Old Man Season 2 Plot

Season 2 will start right after Season 1 ends when Dan Chase as well as Harold Harper went to find Angela/Emily (Alia Shawkat), who was taken by Faraz Hamzad, and bring her back.

How could it not? The show’s creators, Dan Shotz as well as Jonathan E. Steinberg, told Time limit that they can’t wait to see more of what happened to Dan as well as Harold in Afghanistan through their eyes. Could that story be the one that comes up in Season 2’s flashbacks?

Even though it gives background information, Thomas Perry’s book can be read on its own. Without the need for a remake of the book, Season 2 of The Old Man might have to go somewhere new.

