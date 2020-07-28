Entertainment

Dragon Ball Super 62: Molo receives other upgrades, here is the improvement of a power

July 28, 2020
Maria Rivera
The protagonists of Dragon Ball Super are in grave danger. Now there seems to be no escape for Goku and his companions after Molo has reached a new level by absorbing the android 73 in which he had hidden part of his power, to be used as an emergency backup in case something serious happens. And the absorption was successful.

In addition to getting a new shape we saw on the finale of Dragon Ball Super 61, Molo also got the powers of the android. This means that he obtained the ability to copy the techniques of others, an ability that had already created several headaches in Gohan and Piccolo. In the android's body, this ability was limited to copying three powers to be used one at a time and for a maximum duration of 30 minutes.

During this new fight Molo absorbs Vegeta's powers by grabbing him by the neck, but the villain of Dragon Ball Super does not fail to explain that now the 30 minute limit has been removed, leaving the other warriors astonished. If Molo was initially extremely powerful, now it seems that Toyotaro and Toriyama have decided to give him additional skills that make him unbeatable. And in fact Goku has been seriously injured, as well as Piccolo, while all the others are on the carpet.

What will happen in the next arc of Dragon Ball Super?

