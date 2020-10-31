Dragon Ball: Goku and the Genius of the turtles become two new action figures

We return to talk about merchandise dedicated to Dragon Ball: this time we point out two action figures focused on the first adventures of Goku and the other characters of the written and drawn by Akira Toriyama.

At the bottom of the news you will find the tweet shared by the Twitter account @MundoKame, where you can see a photo of the new figurines dedicated to Goku and the Genius of the Turtles: the two are in fact riding a motorcycle, the protagonist of the series, wearing the suit of the disciples of the Turtle School, is holding his famous red cane, while his former martial arts master is dressed in more ” civilians “. The two action figures are 15 cm high, in the next few days they can be pre-ordered, even if we do not yet know the price of the two statuettes.

The many fans of Akira Toriyama’s work have welcomed the new action figures produced by Great Design Studio, which we are sure will have considerable success among fans of the story of Goku and other Saiyans.

If you are looking for other collectibles, we recommend this statuette focused on two famous characters from Dragon Ball, while the publication of the color volumes of the series continues, a series that arrived at the saga in ma’am.