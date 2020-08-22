Dragon Ball Fighter Z: Master Roshi is in great shape in the new screenshots

Share it:

Support continues a Dragon Ball FighterZ, Arc System Works fighting game which in recent months is welcoming one after another the additional fighters of the third season of the contents.

A few days ago it was announced that the next fighter to join the roster will be none other than Master Roshi, iconic Dragon Ball character – also known as Genius of the Turtles thanks to the dubbing of Mediaset – which certainly needs no introduction. The martial arts expert showed up in a crackling trailer in which he showed off one of his most famous moves, the Mafuba sealing wave, with which he trapped the Great Little Magician. Today, however, we can admire him as he fights and throws a Kamehameha in many new high definition screenshots, which we have collected in the gallery that you find at the bottom of this news.

Master Roshi will be available starting next September. Owners of the FighterZ Pass 3, which at a price of 19.99 euros has already offered Goku Ultra Instinct and Kefla, will be able to get it at no additional cost. Everyone else can buy it at the usual price of 4.99 euros. Dragon Ball FighterZ, remember, is available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC and Nintendo Switch.