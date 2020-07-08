Dragon Ball AF: we relive an anime version of Super Saiyan 5 in this fan made video

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

In the year 2000, the mangaka Toyotaro (then known as Toyble) and another artist called Young Jiji, worked together to create Dragon Ball AF, a fan made sequel to Dragon Ball GT created to fill the void caused by the end of Akira Toriyama's work. The manga introduced, among other things, the famous form of Super Saiyan 5.

The work, never recognized as official by Toriyama and Toei and – as a consequence – simply defined "fan made", nevertheless managed to capture the attention of the fans, and brought Toyotaro to collaborate with Shueisha and to work, subsequently, on an official work of the caliber of Dragon Ball Super.

The fifth level Super Saiyan was therefore not canonical, but some fans still managed to bring it to life by realizing, in 2018, the incredible fan made animation visible at the top of the article. The video was created by users Rayjii and Elordy and got around 20 million views on YouTube.

In the official work, Goku draws on the power of Super Saiyan 5 after seeing the swordsman Hikaru kill his family. The Saiyan realizes that he cannot beat his opponent and, overwhelmed by anger, he accumulates Ki with the intent to cause an explosion and defeat the enemy. At the last moment though, Goku manages to regain control and unexpectedly transforms into the complete Super Saiyan.

And what do you think of it? Do you like power ups? Let us know by leaving a comment in the box below! In case you are passionate, we suggest you take a look at the Dragon Ball fan art published some time ago, dedicated to the Super Saiyan 5.