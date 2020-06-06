Entertainment

Dragon Ball: a dynamic Gogeta is the protagonist of a perfect wallpaper for smartphones

June 6, 2020
Maria Rivera
While the world is still waiting to find out the latest news on Dragon Ball Super, the web continues to support the franchise through splendid displays of creativity by enthusiasts. The last of them is a perfect illustration to use as a wallpaper.

The masterpiece of Akira Toriyama it is particularly dense with graphic representations made by fans of the work who, every day, flood the themed communities with original images, just like this poster dedicated to the Saga di Molo in the style of Dragon Ball Z. Often the subjects represented are the protagonists of the opera or, occasionally, the strongest characters such as the famous fusion between Goku and Vegeta, also known as Gogeta.

The latter hero, moreover, is particularly appreciated for the many impressive entries that have characterized his few appearances in feature films, the last of which on Dragon Ball Super: Broly. In this regard, a fan, a certain omochi_DB, wanted to portray the Fusion between the two saiyans in a splendid illustration, the same that you can admire at the bottom of the news, through an ideal format to use the artistic representation as wallpaper of a smartphone.

The image was particularly appreciated by fans who enthusiastically commented on the illustration the artist worked on for 5 hours. And you, however, what do you think of this design, do you like it? Let us know with a comment below.

